Newswise — The University of Chicago Medicine has had its prestigious Magnet designation renewed by the American Nursing Credentialing Center for another four years.

Magnet is the highest national honor a medical center can receive in recognition of quality patient care and excellence in the professional practice of nursing. Fewer than 10% of healthcare institutions in the U.S. achieve this pinnacle.

“Magnet designation is not achieved without an enterprise-wide dedication to collaboration and an approach to patient care that relies on evidence-based practices and a commitment to quality and safety and that encourages the voice of our nurses in decision making at all levels of the organization,” said Mark Anderson, MD, PhD, Dean and Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs at the University of Chicago.

The November 29 re-accreditation marks another milestone in UChicago Medicine’s commitment to the highest standards of patient care across its facilities. The organization achieved an initial Magnet designation in 2018, the culmination of a years-long effort that spanned every part of the health system.

“To achieve this honor amid the challenges our institution has faced over the past several years is a testament to the character of our nursing staff and the compassionate care all of our employees provide to those in the community who needed it most,” said Tom Jackiewicz, President of the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The renewal of Magnet status reflects the efforts of many individuals and teams at UChicago Medicine, which is now supported systemwide by more than 13,000 employees, including 3,000 nurses.

“This designation would not be possible without our employees’ hard work and dedication to our patients, their families and each other,” said Emily Chase, PhD, RN, Senior Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer. “We want to thank particularly our entire nursing team, who embodies the values and mission of UChicago Medicine. We are proud to stand beside them as colleagues in our ongoing journey of excellence.”

The UChicago Medicine clinical enterprise includes hospitals and care facilities across the region, including the University of Chicago Medical Center, which recently received its 22nd consecutive “A” grade in hospital safety from The Leapfrog Group.

The Hyde Park campus is home to the Center for Care and Discovery — a state-of-the-art hospital that opened in 2013 — and an adult Level 1 trauma center re-established in 2018. Harvey-based Ingalls Memorial Hospital joined UChicago Medicine in 2016.