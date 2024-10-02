Newswise — The University of Chicago Medicine has earned a 2024 Rising Star recognition from Vizient Inc. for making significant improvements in its year-over-year rankings and scoring in the top 25 in the Vizient Quality and Accountability Study.

"We are thrilled to recognize the remarkable achievements of UChicago Medicine — one of only three Rising Stars in the Vizient Quality and Accountability Study,” said David Levine, chief medical officer, Vizient. “This accolade underscores their dedication to excellence and innovation in healthcare, setting new standards for quality and patient outcomes."

The Rising Star award recognizes comprehensive academic medical centers that made significant improvement in care quality, measured by a rise in at least 20 positions in the annual Vizient Quality and Accountability Study from the prior year and scoring in the top 25.

The annual study assesses data from participating providers to measure performance in six domains: safety, mortality, effectiveness, efficiency, patient centeredness and equity of care. It factors in measures from the Vizient Clinical Data Base and includes performance data from the HCAHPS survey and the CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network for work spanning July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.

“This award signifies our commitment to our patients and our care teams’ commitment to providing superior patient care,” said Stephen Weber, MD, chief medical officer for the UChicago Medicine health system.