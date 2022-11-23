Newswise — The University of Chicago Medicine has been recognized as a top specialty hospital, ranking among the best in the world for nine clinical areas, according to a 2023 list published by Newsweek.

In particular, the academic health system received high marks for its renowned gastroenterology and cardiology programs, ranking #19 and #25 respectively and taking top honors in the state of Illinois.

“The UChicago Medicine Digestive Diseases Center boosts a long legacy of innovation and excellence in patient care and advancing the science of medicine,” said David T. Rubin, MD, Chief of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition and Director of the Digestive Diseases Center. “We value this recognition of what we do on a daily basis for our patients.”

The magazine’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2023 list evaluated 11 hospital specialties and subspecialties. The rankings are based on a global survey of more 40,000 medical professionals along with patient-reported outcome measures and various industry accreditations and certifications.

“We’re particularly proud of our global reputation as a premier destination for cardiovascular care because of our team’s vast expertise, novel approach to treatments and our superior patient outcomes,” said Sean Pinney, MD, Co-Director of UChicago Medicine’s Heart & Vascular Center, which the magazine also ranked #29 for cardiac surgery.

Other UChicago Medicine specialties that made the magazine’s World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2023 list included:

Endocrinology: #39

Neurology: #78

Oncology: #70

Pediatrics: #37

Pulmonology: #119

Urology: #61

Separately, University of Chicago Medical Center, based in Hyde Park and the hub of UChicago Medicine’s academic health system, was ranked #56 on Newsweek’s 2023 list of the World’s Best Smart Hospitals. That’s up from #62 in 2021. Additionally, the UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Ambulatory Surgery Center in suburban Tinley Park was named #11 out of 18 hospitals in Illinois for the magazine’s 2023 list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers.