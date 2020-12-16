Irvine, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 — The University of California, Irvine and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation signed a memorandum of understanding for the design of the first in-prison Bachelor of Arts program offered by the University of California system. The Leveraging Inspiring Futures Through Educational Degrees project will enable incarcerated students at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego to earn a sociology degree.

“Expanding access to a UC education through LIFTED is an investment in the future of incarcerated people, preparing them to re-enter society and become productive citizens,” UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman said. “At least 95 percent of all prisoners will eventually be released, and higher education is one of the most effective interventions for reducing recidivism. Receiving a bachelor’s degree can help transform lives and communities.”

“Our goal is to ensure that the people in our custody get skills, tools and resources to prepare them for life on the outside,” said CDCR Secretary Kathleen Allison. “I am a firm believer that a college education can make a huge difference in a person’s life, and I am committed to expanding educational opportunities across our system. I want to thank the University of California, Irvine, for this partnership and for their commitment to offer a new path for our incarcerated population.”

Since 2014, all 35 California state prisons have partnered with community colleges to offer incarcerated people the chance to earn an associate’s degree. LIFTED will expand on this starting in fall 2022. Up to 25 RJD students who have earned an A.A. in sociology through Southwestern College will be able to pursue a bachelor’s degree through this program. The existing UC transfer track will be available to those with at least a 3.5 GPA and who also meet all of the eligibility requirements. Students can earn their B.A. from UCI while serving their sentence or matriculate on campus if they are released before finishing their course of study.

The plan calls for UCI faculty to deliver required and elective courses at RJD, enabling the first cohort of LIFTED students to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in sociology in 2024. The program will also serve as a proof of concept for a model that is replicable and scalable for other community colleges in the state, UC campuses and CDCR prisons.

“This historic collaboration will lay the foundation for a new way of lowering recidivism rates, advancing diversity, equity and inclusion, and moving us one step closer to the dream of allowing ‘anyone from anywhere’ to educate themselves into a better life, as promised by California’s Master Plan,” Gillman said.

About the University of California, Irvine: Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 36,000 students and offers 222 degree programs. It’s located in one of the world’s safest and most economically vibrant communities and is Orange County’s second-largest employer, contributing $5 billion annually to the local economy. For more on UCI, visit www.uci.edu.

About the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation: CDCR provides public safety by incarcerating people sentenced to state prison, providing rehabilitation programs to help them reintegrate into the community, and supervising those released to state parole in the community. CDCR strives to facilitate the successful reintegration of the individuals in its care back to their communities equipped with the tools to be drug-free, healthy and employable members of society by providing education, treatment, rehabilitative and restorative justice programs in a safe and humane environment.

