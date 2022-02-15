Newswise — Irvine, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 — The University of California, Irvine today announced the launch of the Institute for Precision Health, an endeavor that marries UCI’s powerhouse health sciences, engineering, machine learning, artificial intelligence, clinical genomics and data science capabilities to deliver the most effective health and wellness strategy for each individual person and, in doing so, confronts the linked challenges of health equity and the high cost of care.

The institute will bring a multifaceted, integrated approach to what many call the next great advancement in healthcare. Precision medicine collects patient data – history, exams, demographics, molecular and diagnostic tests – and uses the power of computer algorithms, predictive modeling and AI to develop personalized treatment and lifelong health maintenance plans.

“What we’re doing at the Institute for Precision Health is perhaps the most important step we’ll take in this generation to improve health and well-being,” said Steve A.N. Goldstein, M.D., Ph.D., FAAP, UCI’s vice chancellor for health affairs. “The ever-evolving capabilities of the IPH herald a future of personally tailored care that fundamentally alters the healthcare landscape to place the patient at the center and in control.

“In the past, individuals were treated based on approaches thought to be best for groups of patients. Now we begin the IPH epoch of patient-centric care designed to continuously improve the health of the individual within their community, even as new knowledge accrues, whereby rights, incentives, transparency and control remain the purview of the patient,” Goldstein added.

IPH is an ecosystem for collaboration across disciplines that comprises seven areas:

SMART (statistics, machine learning-artificial intelligence) designs software to integrate and analyze health records, molecular data and observations. The unit is led by Daniel Gillen, professor and chair of statistics, and Zhaoxia Yu, associate professor of statistics.

(statistics, machine learning-artificial intelligence) designs software to integrate and analyze health records, molecular data and observations. The unit is led by Daniel Gillen, professor and chair of statistics, and Zhaoxia Yu, associate professor of statistics. A2IR (applied artificial intelligence research) designs practical solutions to real-world clinical problems for cost-effective, value-based care. It is led by Dr. Peter Chang, assistant professor of radiological sciences.

(applied artificial intelligence research) designs practical solutions to real-world clinical problems for cost-effective, value-based care. It is led by Dr. Peter Chang, assistant professor of radiological sciences. A3 (applied analytics and artificial intelligence) brings solutions to inpatient, ambulatory and community settings and supports pilot applications. The area is led by Dr. Daniel Chow, assistant professor of radiological sciences.

(applied analytics and artificial intelligence) brings solutions to inpatient, ambulatory and community settings and supports pilot applications. The area is led by Dr. Daniel Chow, assistant professor of radiological sciences. Precision omics generates, analyzes and applies genomic, proteomic and chemical data. It is led by Suzanne Sandmeyer, professor of biological chemistry, and Leslie Thompson, Donald Bren Professor of psychiatry & human behavior and neurobiology & behavior.

generates, analyzes and applies genomic, proteomic and chemical data. It is led by Suzanne Sandmeyer, professor of biological chemistry, and Leslie Thompson, Donald Bren Professor of psychiatry & human behavior and neurobiology & behavior. Collaboratory for health and wellness (powered by Syntropy) houses the dynamic analytics platforms and patient-controlled data at the core of the IPH ecosystem. The group is led by Tom Andriola, vice chancellor for information, technology and data, and Kai Zheng, professor of informatics.

(powered by Syntropy) houses the dynamic analytics platforms and patient-controlled data at the core of the IPH ecosystem. The group is led by Tom Andriola, vice chancellor for information, technology and data, and Kai Zheng, professor of informatics. Deployable health equity employs machine learning-artificial intelligence into communities to create solutions narrowing the disparities gap in the health and well-being of vulnerable populations. The unit is led by Dr. Dan Cooper, professor of pediatrics and associate vice chancellor for clinical & translational research, and Bernadette Boden-Albala, professor and director of the Program in Public Health and founding dean of the planned School of Population & Public Health.

employs machine learning-artificial intelligence into communities to create solutions narrowing the disparities gap in the health and well-being of vulnerable populations. The unit is led by Dr. Dan Cooper, professor of pediatrics and associate vice chancellor for clinical & translational research, and Bernadette Boden-Albala, professor and director of the Program in Public Health and founding dean of the planned School of Population & Public Health. Education and training, with leadership from each area, brings courses, seminars, certificates and degrees in statistics, machine learning-artificial intelligence, omics and bioinformatics to practitioners and students.

Because the disciplines included in IPH already existed at UCI, Goldstein noted, it was in many ways only a small step to join them together and build a resource across campus. The synergy created, however, is no small matter. “This is the giant leap for healthcare. It’s glaringly clear that precision health is how to increase the quality of care, to decrease the cost of care – by both improving how it’s delivered and matching cost to value – and to deliver quality healthcare to the underserved,” he said, adding that the institute’s success will be measured by improvements in individual and community health.

A major goal is revealing new approaches to tackle ailments that lack successful therapies. “For many diseases – especially neurodegenerative ones like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and even Huntington’s, where the causal gene is known – there are simply no treatments available that change their course. We’re excited because we know that with precision health, we have the potential to define diseases better, understand them better and treat them far better,” said Thompson, IPH co-director. “We expect major breakthroughs.”

While the vision idea for IPH has long been in the works, the COVID-19 pandemic was a beta test demonstrating how rapidly critical medical needs could be addressed. In early 2020, with elements of IPH in place, UCI clinicians, biomedical and computer scientists, and public health experts joined forces to create an AI-driven tool to assess the critical care needs of COVID patients. This app-based tool, the COVID Vulnerability Index, demonstrated that a data-driven approach coupled with world-class clinical therapeutics could help yield the best outcomes for individuals.

“We couldn’t have had a ‘proof of concept’ with higher stakes than the pandemic,” said Tom Andriola, IPH co-director. “We saw in real time how mobilizing our capabilities to analyze health data and make customized decisions could complement leading-edge clinical treatments to save lives and reduce hospital stays.”

“Additionally, there is an explosion of data in healthcare, and we’re still only using a small fraction in decision-making,” he added. “IPH is including not only data from traditional healthcare settings but also the data coming from a new generation of empowered health consumers who are tracking and managing their own health journey.”

The plan is for IPH to have a brick-and-mortar home on the UCI campus that will serve as a hub for educating data-informed clinicians to practice at the top of their licenses, a site for the infrastructure to facilitate translational research, a place for community outreach and a venue for commercial collaborations. Already, industry leaders such as Syntropy and MITRE and community partners such as Children’s Health of Orange County and the VA Long Beach Healthcare System are working with IPH to leverage UCI’s capabilities and commitment as a fair broker for health data, placing individuals first.

“For patients, the message is that UCI’s Institute for Precision Health is the future of your care and well-being,” Goldstein said. “For the research community, IPH is a wide-open opportunity for discoveries that matter. For the business community, IPH is ready to partner to advance new, cost-effective care. And for the philanthropic community – the folks who are determined to change the world – this is it. This is your chance.”

