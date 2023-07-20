Newswise — Orange, Calif., July 20, 2023 — UCI Health has appointed Anne Marie Watkins, DNP, MSHCA, RN, CENP, as chief nursing executive to oversee all aspects of patient care and nursing practice at Orange County’s only academic health system. Watkins will also serve as assistant dean of nursing education for the UCI Sue & Bill Gross School of Nursing. She will join UCI Health on July 24.

“Anne Marie Watkins is an experienced and dynamic healthcare leader,” said UCI Health CEO Chad T. Lefteris. “As chief nursing executive, she will be key member of our executive leadership team and will play an important role in developing and executing the UCI Health strategy for our growing health system.”

UCI Health operates the 459-bed UCI Medical Center in Orange, a growing ambulatory care system and is developing the $1.3 billion UCI Health – Irvine medical campus. The complex, adjacent to the UCI campus at Jamboree Road and Campus Drive in Irvine, will feature the Joe C. Wen & Family Center for Advanced Care and the Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center and Ambulatory Care facility, both opening in 2024, and a 144-bed acute care hospital with an emergency department, opening in 2025.

Watkins comes to UCI Health from Kaiser Foundation Hospital and Health Plan, where she was vice president, National Patient Care Services, Operations and Strategy, and provided executive leadership for the organization’s National Patient Care Services programs and services to all Kaiser Permanente markets.

Previously, Watkins was chief nursing executive for Kaiser Permanente, San Diego Medical Center and Zion Medical Center in San Diego. She brings much experience working in Orange County, having served in nursing leadership positions at Placentia-Linda Hospital, Fountain Valley Regional Medical Center, CHOC Children’s and OC Global Medical Center Santa Ana.

Watkins received her doctor of nursing practice degree from University of Illinois at Chicago, master of science in nursing, master of science in healthcare administration and bachelor of science in nursing from California State University, Long Beach.

