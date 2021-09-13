Newswise — Irvine, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 — The University of California, Irvine has been ranked ninth among the nation’s public universities – and 36th overall – on U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 list of “Best Colleges,” released today. This is the seventh consecutive year in which UCI has placed in the top 10.

For the second year in a row, the university is ranked No. 2 in the subcategory of social mobility, which takes into account the graduation rate of students awarded Pell Grants.

The latest edition of U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges” rankings – now in their 37th year – assesses 1,466 of the country’s bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on 17 measures of academic quality.

“We are delighted that UCI has once again been recognized as one of the premier universities in the nation,” said Chancellor Howard Gillman. “And being No. 2 overall for social mobility validates our intentional agenda to promote the American dream by being an engine of upward mobility through higher education.”

UCI is again rated the country’s 15th-best college for veterans and moved up two slots from last year to 40th for most innovative schools. The U.S. News report also evaluated certain undergraduate programs. UCI came in 28th for computer science, jumped up two slots to 30th for business and ranked 31st for nursing.

Available online at www.usnews.com/colleges, these results come on the heels of ranking No. 2 on Sierra magazine’s “Cool Schools” list of sustainability leaders in U.S. and Canadian higher education, and 16th for public universities in Forbes annual list of America’s Top Colleges.

And twice in a row, for its commitment to upward mobility, UCI has topped The New York Times’ College Access Index of U.S. universities “doing the most for the American dream.”

