Newswise — Irvine, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 — The University of California, Irvine has been named an inaugural Fulbright HSI Leader by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. The newly created designation recognizes the noteworthy engagement that selected Hispanic-Serving Institutions have achieved with the Fulbright Program, the federal government’s flagship international educational exchange program.

UCI is one of 35 HSIs to receive this distinction, announced today during an international plenary session at the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities’ 35th annual conference. All have been highly involved with Fulbright participants during the 2019 to 2021 academic years and have promoted Fulbright opportunities on campus.

“This recognition underscores UCI’s ambition to be the nation’s leading Hispanic/Latinx-thriving university,” said former Fulbright scholar Douglas M. Haynes, vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion at UCI. “As a top 10 public research university, we are uniquely positioned to transform the professoriate and knowledge workforce of the future.”

HSIs are colleges or universities at which Hispanic students make up at least 25 percent of the full-time-equivalent student body and at which at least half of all students receive financial aid, according to the U.S. Department of Education. UCI secured HSI designation in 2017 and is one of only four member campuses in the Association of American Universities – which includes the country’s leading research institutions – to have HSI status. This means that UCI faculty, staff and students are eligible to apply for minority-serving institution grants, internships and partnerships.

The Fulbright Program was created to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries. Founded 75 years ago, it’s active in more than 160 nations worldwide and partners with participating governments, host institutions, corporations and foundations in foreign countries and the United States.

The new designation is part of the U.S. Department of State’s longstanding commitment to build diversity and inclusion within the Fulbright Program and all the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs’ international exchange programs.

For further information about the Fulbright Program or the U.S. Department of State, please visit http://eca.state.gov/fulbright.

