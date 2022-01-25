Newswise — Irvine, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 — The University of California, Irvine Master of Advanced Study in criminology, law & society has been named the nation’s best online criminal justice master’s program by U.S. News & World Report for the third year in a row. The 2022 rankings also mark the fifth consecutive year in which the UCI program has placed in the top three.

The annual U.S. News list of the best online programs is one of the most influential in the country, with ratings derived from five categories of academic quality: engagement, faculty credentials and training, services and technology, expert opinion, and student excellence. Evaluators considered 81 online criminal justice programs for the 2022 report.

“We are delighted that, once again, U.S. News has recognized the quality of our M.A.S. program,” said Jon Gould, dean of the School of Social Ecology. “Our faculty and students continue to lead the nation.”

Added Susan Turner, professor of criminology, law & society and M.A.S. director: “We are beyond thrilled to achieve the No. 1 ranking for online criminal justice programs for the third year in a row. This is clearly a testament to all the faculty and staff who strive to make our program the best in the country!”

The M.A.S. in criminology, law & society in UCI’s School of Social Ecology was created 20 years ago as the first online degree offered in the University of California system. It’s designed to meet the goals of students seeking leadership positions within their organizations in a range of fields, including corrections, law enforcement, social services, probation/parole and forensic psychology, as well as a variety of public administrative roles.

Today, 95 students are enrolled in the program. More than 550 graduates have gone on to pursue doctoral degrees, law degrees, or careers as police administrators, educators, federal law enforcement agents, forensic psychologists, etc.

