Newswise — Irvine, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 — The University of California, Irvine has received over 142,000 applications for fall 2022, setting a new record and continuing to solidify its position as one of the most desired schools in the country.

A total of 119,165 aspiring freshmen applied for fall admittance to UCI, an increase of more than 11,000 from last year. Another 22,843 applications came from transfer students, the second-highest number among the nine UC undergraduate campuses.

Additionally, UCI was – for the fourth consecutive year – the top UC choice for in-state, first-generation students, with 45 percent of its California-resident applications coming from those who will be the first in their families to attend college. Further, for the second year in a row, the Irvine campus was No. 2 in the UC system for in-state applications from both underrepresented minorities and low-income families.

“We are proud and honored that so many of California’s best and brightest students want to pursue their educations at UCI,” said Chancellor Howard Gillman. “They know that UCI is where they can explore great ideas, find their passions, develop their talents and start their individual journeys toward their own American dream, as they define it.”

Since 2015, overall applications to UCI have increased by nearly 60 percent. A diverse group of 142,008 students, both incoming freshmen and transfers, make up this year’s history-making applications pool – up 8,133 from last year, setting another campus record. This places UCI solidly fourth in the UC system for total applications, which include out-of-state and international student bids.

In addition to receiving the second-most applications of all UC campuses from first-year, underrepresented-minority California residents (35,753), UCI was the top in-state UC choice for Asian American freshmen (33,258) and transfers (6,748), second for Chicano/Latino freshmen (30,544) and transfers (5,228), and second for African American transfers (955).

UCI, which aspires to be a national leader and global model of inclusive excellence, has been federally designated as both a Hispanic-serving institution and an Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-serving institution. In August 2020, the campus launched the Black Thriving Initiative – a whole-university approach to creating a culture in which Black people thrive, in part by linking UCI’s success with that of Black communities on and off campus.

Providing student support

In indicators of short- and long-term affordability, UCI continually excels. Nearly 10,000 UCI enrollees received Pell Grants in 2021-22, many of them first-generation students, for whom a university education is a means to upward social mobility. UCI has a webpage on its commitment to helping individuals achieve the American dream.

Overall, UCI has been recognized as one of the best public universities in the U.S. A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, it has been ranked among the nation’s top 10 public universities by U.S. News & World Report for the past seven years in a row. And UCI has been in the top 10 in Sierra magazine’s “Cool Schools” listing of sustainability leaders for an unmatched 12 straight years, with four first-place finishes.

