EVENT: UCI’s Center for Jewish Studies and Office of Inclusive Excellence join Jewish Federation of Orange County to host “Driving Out Darkness,” a one-day immersive learning experience for leaders across all sectors of the Orange County community, including civic, government, non-profit, faith-based, education, media and law enforcement.

WHEN/WHERE: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 in the UCI Student Center at 311 West Peltason Drive (bldg. 113, grid D5 on this campus map: https://parking.uci.edu/maps/documents/2021-UCI-MainCampusMap.pdf)

Full schedule found here: https://www.jewishorangecounty.org/drivingoutdarknessagenda

INFORMATION: Following opening remarks from UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman and two leaders from Jewish Federation of Orange County – Lisa Armory, chief impact officer and Rose Project director, and Heather Kline, chair of the board – the opening plenary will address “Antisemitism at the Core of Hate,” followed by discussions of historical manifestations of antisemitism and multiple breakout sessions.

U.S. Congresswoman Katie Porter (45th District); UCI history professor and director of the Jewish Studies Center, Matthias Lehmann; and UCI professor of education Richard Arum are among the 34 confirmed speakers for the conference, found here:

https://www.jewishorangecounty.org/drivingoutdarknessspeakers

Media planning to attend should contact Cara Capuano at 949-501-9192 or [email protected] by Monday, Aug. 29 for both parking and event credentials. Face coverings are recommended indoors, but not required, regardless of vaccination status, per state guidance.

BACKGROUND: Antisemitism – the hatred of, and bigotry toward, Jews – is at historically high levels in Orange County, across the U.S. and around the world. Other forms of hate crimes and incidents have likewise spiked in recent years. This is not a coincidence but a historical pattern. The summit will bring together national experts and local leaders to explore past and current manifestations of antisemitism and their relationship to other forms of hate and threats to democracy, provide tools and develop strategies for countering rising levels of hate in the community, and expand networks for greater effectiveness in shared efforts.

More information can be found here: https://www.jewishorangecounty.org/DrivingOutDarkness

This program is presented in partnership with the Anti-Defamation League of Orange County/Long Beach and Congregation Shir Ha-Ma’alot.

