Newswise — Irvine, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 – Michael Méndez, assistant professor of urban planning & public policy at the University of California, Irvine, will moderate a press conference on California’s approach to integrating environmental justice into climate solutions at 1:15 p.m. GMT on Monday, Nov. 8, at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference being held in Glasgow, Scotland.

World leaders, scholars and activists are attending the summit, known as COP 26, to discuss ambitious policies to mitigate climate change. California has managed its share of climate impacts, including record-breaking heat, “megadroughts” and devastating wildfires – which disproportionately affect low-income communities of color. The state has taken bold action in its climate policies, trying to move away from fossil fuel consumption and advance environmental justice by implementing initiatives to protect residents from harmful pollution and build climate resilience in disadvantaged areas.

About two dozen delegates from California are scheduled to participate in various activities during the two-week summit, which started Oct. 31 and runs through Nov. 12. State Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and California Assembly members Eduardo Garcia, Luz Rivas and Isaac Bryan will join Méndez for the press conference, titled “California Leadership in Climate Justice.”

After an introduction by Méndez, each will discuss how activist groups, policymakers and academics in California have collaborated on issues such as air pollution, poverty alleviation and green jobs to promote equitable climate solutions at the local, state, national and global levels.

The press conference will take place in the East Lomond Suite of the summit’s Durdle Door venue and stream live on Méndez’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ClimateMendezPhD. Information on media accreditation for COP 26 can be found here. Reporters may also send inquiries to [email protected].

