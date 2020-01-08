FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jan. 8, 2020

MEDIA ADVISORY

UCI to celebrate Lunar New Year

EVENT: UCI will celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year – heralding the Year of the Rat – with an academic discussion, multicultural entertainment, artistic demonstrations, interactive workshops, a Disney-sponsored raffle, lion and dragon parades, food, a laser light show and more.

WHEN/WHERE: 2-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Multipurpose Academic & Administrative Building (bldg. 2, grid D6 on campus map: https://parking.uci.edu/maps/documents/UCI-CampusCoreMap.pdf) and in the plaza outside the Social & Behavioral Sciences Gateway (bldg. 214, grid D6 on campus map)

INFORMATION: Free and open to the public. Parking is available for $2 an hour or $13 a day. Media planning to attend should contact Pat Harriman at 949-824-9055 or pharrima@uci.edu. Parking is complimentary for media who RSVP in advance.

HIGHLIGHTS:

2 p.m. – Academic discussion of food, culture and Disneyland’s Lunar New Year menu in Room 100 of the Multipurpose Academic & Administrative Building

3:30 p.m. – Street festival begins and free raffle tickets for Disneyland Resort Park Hopper tickets and a surprise gift become available in the Social & Behavioral Sciences Gateway plaza

3:45 p.m. – Lion parade gets underway at Pereira Drive outside the MPAA and will be met by the dragon parade in the SBSG plaza

4 p.m. – Drawings for Disneyland Resort Park Hopper tickets (guests must be present to win) in the SBSG plaza

4:40 p.m. – Welcoming remarks by Bill Maurer, dean of the School of Social Sciences, in the SBSG plaza

5 p.m. – Drawings for Disneyland Resort Park Hopper tickets (guests must be present to win)

6 p.m. – Drawing for the surprise gift (guest must be present to win)

6:30 p.m. – Closing laser light show

BACKGROUND: UCI’s Lunar New Year celebration is hosted by the campus’s Long U.S.-China Institute and its partners – the School of Social Sciences, the School of Law and The Paul Merage School of Business – in concert with the Claire Trevor School of the Arts, the School of Humanities, the School of Social Ecology, the School of Education and the UCI Libraries. For more information, visit https://www.socsci.uci.edu/files/announcements/200121_lny/2020.html.

