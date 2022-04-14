Irvine, Calif., April 14, 2022 — The University of California, Irvine Alumni Association will honor 23 accomplished individuals at the 2022 Lauds & Laurels ceremony on May 26, bestowing its highest honor, the Extraordinarius award, on Thomas Parham ’77, Ph.D., for his exemplary service, leadership and professional excellence.

Parham served enthusiastically at UCI for 33 years, most recently as vice chancellor for student affairs, overseeing the development and administration of student affairs, educational programs, enrollment management, student financial aid, undergraduate and graduate housing, counseling and health services, student activities, campus recreation and auxiliary enterprises. Prior to that, he was director of the Career Center and Counseling Center, assistant vice chancellor for counseling & health services, and an adjunct faculty member. He also chaired UCI’s Martin Luther King Jr. Symposium for 10 years.

Today Parham is the 11th president of California State University, Dominguez Hills. Affectionately known as “Dr. P,” he is a licensed psychologist with more than 40 years as a scholar and practitioner. His research focuses on psychological nigrescence, specifically identity development, African psychology and multicultural counseling.

A proud alumnus of the American Psychological Association’s Minority Fellowship Program, Parham holds the title of Distinguished Psychologist in the Association of Black Psychologists. He’s a past president of that organization and the Association for Multicultural Counseling and Development.

A tireless advocate, Parham has addressed such issues as educating African American youth, conflict resolution, managing people, coping with stress, youth and violence, counseling African Americans, cultural competence, the characteristics of exceptional people, multicultural education, managing a diverse workforce, effective communication, team building, multicultural counseling, and developing effective management and supervisory skills.

In the early 1990s, he helped charter the Orange County chapter of the 100 Black Men of America, 100 BMOC. While serving as the first chair of its education committee, Parham helped develop the 100 BMOC’s signature Passport to the Future program; he’s also the architect of its Rites of Passage component. Parham was elected the fifth president of the organization in January 2002, a term he completed in 2005. In addition, he has been the national chair of education for the 100 Black Men of America and was named 2021 Man of the Year by the 100 Black Men of Los Angeles.

Sixteen individuals will be recognized as Distinguished Alumni at the Lauds & Laurels ceremony in May – each representing a different UCI school or unit:

Rachel Fine ’94 – Claire Trevor School of the Arts; CEO and executive director at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Additional honorees are:

Raj Parekh ’19 – Distinguished Young Alumnus

Now in its 51st year, Lauds & Laurels is UCI’s oldest campus tradition recognizing outstanding individuals for their service to the community, professional excellence and campus involvement, but it also supports student success. The event promotes the university’s and the UCI Alumni Association’s role in inspiring and assisting the next generation of alumni – an “Anteaters for Anteaters” movement. Net proceeds from the awards ceremony benefit the UCIAA Endowed Scholarship Fund.

The event will take place Thursday, May 26, at the Pasea Hotel in Huntington Beach, beginning with a 6 p.m. reception. Table sponsorships and individual tickets are available now at https://engage.alumni.uci.edu/s/lauds. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Jeff Minhas at [email protected].

For media inquiries, contact Jessica Arnaldo, UCIAA marketing and communications manager, at [email protected].

