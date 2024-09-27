Newswise — UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers and physicians who specialize in treating patients with radiation therapies will present data on the latest radiation oncology research and clinical trial results at the 66th annual American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) meeting in Washington D.C., Sept. 29 to Oct. 2.

The annual meeting, which is the leading meeting in radiation oncology, will feature 23 abstracts from UCLA investigators that highlight key areas of radiation oncology, including new research in subspecialties ranging from survivorship, lung cancer/thoracic malignancies, physics, sarcoma, gastrointestinal cancer, genitourinary cancer, gynecological cancer, pediatric cancer and diversity, equity and inclusion in healthcare.

"Our team is proud to present research that pushes the boundaries of what's possible in radiation oncology,” said Dr. Michael Steinberg, professor and chair of Radiation Oncology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and director of Clinical Affairs at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. “These studies, ranging from innovative approaches in chemoradiotherapy and symptom monitoring to advancements in MRI-guided radiotherapy, underscore our commitment to improving patient outcomes and shaping the future of cancer treatment."

Highlights of noteworthy presentations at ASTRO that are led by UCLA investigators include:

Abstract 1071: MicroRNA-Based Germline Biomarkers of Pathologic Complete Response to Neoadjuvant Chemoradiotherapy in Rectal Cancer

A team of researchers led by Dr. Joanne Weidhaas, professor of radiation oncology, vice chair of molecular and cellular oncology and director of translational research at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, identified a genetic signature that could help predict which patients with locally advanced rectal cancer are most likely to achieve a pathologic complete response following treatment with a combination of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Prior to this study, there has not been a molecular based assay to predict which patients are most likely to benefit from chemoradiotherapy to help with treatment selection. The study, conducted with 90 patients with rectal cancer, focused on microRNA-related single nucleotide polymorphisms (miSNPs), which are genetic variations that can disrupt microRNA signaling, a critical process in regulating gene expression. By analyzing mirSNPs in conjunction with clinical variables, including age, tumor stage and KRAS mutation status, the researchers developed a predictive model with a strong ability to identify patients who would achieve a complete response where no viable tumor cells remain after treatment. The predictive model, built using advanced statistical techniques, outperformed models based solely on clinical factors. This model offers a more personalized approach that could identify patients most likely to respond to this treatment approach, and could potentially help them avoid unnecessary surgery. The team plans to validate these findings in a larger patient cohort and further investigate the mirSNP signature’s ability to predict treatment toxicity.

Weidhaas will present the findings during Session: QP 13-GI 4: GI Cancers: From top to bottom on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 4pm EST in room 152.

Abstract 317: Magnetic Resonance Imaging-Guided vs Computed Tomography-Guided Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy for Prostate Cancer: 2-Year Outcomes from the MIRAGE Randomized Clinical Trial

In a secondary analysis of a randomized phase 3 clinical trial comparing two methods of guiding stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) for prostate cancer, researchers found patients treated with MRI guidance had fewer long-term side effects and better quality of life related to bowel and sexual health compared to those treated with CT guidance. Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers among men, and radiotherapy is a standard treatment option, especially for those with localized disease. However, the side effects of treatment can be severe and long-lasting, affecting a patient’s urinary, bowel, and sexual function. The team, led by Dr. Amar Kishan, executive vice chair of radiation oncology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, found patients treated with MRI-guided SBRT experienced significantly fewer grade 2 or higher genitourinary and gastrointestinal toxic effects compared to those receiving CT-guided treatment. Specifically, only 27% of MRI-guided patients reported late genitourinary toxicity—such as urinary incontinence and irritation—compared to 51% in the CT-guided group. Similarly, gastrointestinal toxicity—such as bowel issues—was reduced to just 1.4% with MRI guidance, versus 9% with CT guidance. The study followed patients for two years after treatment, making it one of the most comprehensive evaluations of MRI-guided SBRT to date.

Kishan will present the findings during Session: SS 38-GU 2: Optimizing Therapeutic Ratio in Prostate Cancer on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 2:30pm EST in room 202.

Abstract 122: Symptom Monitoring with Patient-Reported Outcomes during Definitive Radiation Treatment

In this phase 2 study, led by Dr. Ann Raldow, associate professor of radiation oncology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, investigators assessed whether using a mobile app, called mPROS, to report symptoms improves the quality of life for patients with cancer undergoing radiation therapy. While the use of patient-reported outcomes has shown benefits in improving clinical outcomes for patients receiving chemotherapy, its effects in the context of radiation therapy have not been well established. This study sought to fill that gap by comparing patients who used the mPROS app to report symptoms with those receiving usual care. The study involved 59 patients receiving definitive radiation therapy alongside chemotherapy for various cancers, including gastrointestinal, gynecological, lung, central nervous system and head and neck cancers. Participants were randomly assigned to either the experimental group, where they used the mPROS app, or the control group. Patients in the experimental group were encouraged to report symptoms at least weekly via the app, with severe or worsening symptoms automatically alerting their clinical team. Researchers then measured the impact of this approach on health-related quality of life using a validated questionnaire at the beginning, end and three months after completing radiation therapy. The results showed that there were no significant differences in physical or mental health outcomes between the two groups. However, patients using the mPROS app expressed high satisfaction, feeling more engaged in their care and finding the app helpful in tracking their symptoms. The majority of participants in the experimental group also reported that they would recommend the app to other patients.

Raldow will report the findings in Session: SS 04 - PRO/QoL/Survivorship 1: New frontiers in patient reported outcomes and survivorship on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 3:45pm EST in room 204.