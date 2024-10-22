Newswise — The UCLA Urology department has been awarded $6 million from the California Department of Health Care Services to continue providing vital care and critical services to underinsured and uninsured Californians diagnosed with prostate cancer.

For the next two years, the additional funding will support the 23-year-old IMPACT program—which stands for Improving Access, Counseling, and Treatment for Californians with Prostate Cancer—and extend the program’s reach and duration, ensuring continued support for California’s most vulnerable populations.

Led by Dr. Mark Litwin, professor of urology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, the IMPACT program, which is the largest prostate cancer treatment program of its kind in the country, has become a lifeline for men in California who lack sufficient healthcare coverage.

“Access to effective treatment saves lives,” said Litwin, an investigator in the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center and founding director of the program. “A key goal of this program is to ensure that financial barriers do not stand in the way of life-saving care and that receiving prostate cancer treatment isn’t dependent on a patient’s income.”

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers among men in the U.S. and remains the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men despite the availability of highly effective treatments. When detected and treated early—at localized or regional stages—over 99% of men with prostate cancer in the U.S. survive for at least five years after diagnosis. And while California has a lower incidence of prostate cancer compared to the national average, the state faces a higher mortality rate from the disease, according to the American Cancer Society.

Research shows that many patients being treated for cancer find it difficult to afford their treatments – even when they have health insurance. These financial burdens can be severe, especially for those with lower incomes or who are underinsured. This financial strain is particularly challenging for individuals living near or below the federal poverty level, which can impact their quality of life and treatment decisions.

Since the expansion of Medi-Cal eligibility, the IMPACT team has been instrumental in helping enrollees transition to Medi-Cal coverage as they become eligible. This support ensures that patients can continue their prostate cancer treatment without interruption while they navigate the process of applying for Medi-Cal, enrolling in a managed care plan, and establishing care with both a primary provider and a specialist for ongoing treatment. Without this assistance, transitioning could lead to significant delays, potentially interrupting treatment for months.

As part of prostate cancer treatment, IMPACT provides wrap-around care via their Nurse Case Manager and Clinical Coordinator. “Many patients have little access to health care before enrolling in IMPACT,” said Litwin. “IMPACT’s clinical team works with patients to develop the knowledge and skills they need to take an active role in their own health care by asking questions, advocating for their needs, and engaging in healthy behaviors that help minimize symptoms and treatment side effects. When enrollees transition to more comprehensive coverage such as Medi-Cal or Medicare, they leave more prepared to meet any future barriers to their health care.”

To date, more than 2,300 men have enrolled and received prostate cancer treatment services under the IMPACT Program. Backed by more than $106 million in support from the California Department of Health Care Services since it began, IMPACT contracts with more than 600 health care providers across the state who treat men enrolled in the program, as well as with mental health professionals, local health departments, hospitals, outpatient facilities, pharmaceutical companies and others for the additional services patients need.