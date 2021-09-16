UCLA Fielding School of Public Health Experts, affiliated with FSPH's UCLA Center for Healthy Climate Solutions, are available for comment on issues raised by the IPCC report:

, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health professor of community health sciences; and Dr. Lara Cushing, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health assistant professor of environmental health sciences.

All four professors are experts in climate change and public health, and can speak to topics as wide-ranging as the impact of climate change on human health, extreme heat events, wildfire smoke and air quality, sea level rise, the use of remote (satellite) sensing for climate change and health research, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' decision to establish an office of climate change and health equity.

In addition, all are experienced in public health communications and media response, and have been interviewed by international and national media.