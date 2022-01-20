Newswise — Join the UCLA Fielding School of Public for the 47th Lester Breslow Distinguished Lecture. Dr. Roger Detels — distinguished research professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA — will present opportunities realized that have contributed to advancing our understanding of disease pathogenesis as well as the shaping of public health policy and promoting of future public health leaders, both nationally and internationally. The event will be hosted by Dr. Ron Brookmeyer, dean of the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

REGISTER TO ATTEND



The Lester Breslow Distinguished Lecture was established in honor of Dr. Lester Breslow, a former dean of the school and professor emeritus of health services. In addition, Breslow served as president of the American Public Health Association, director of the California Public Health Department, and a frequent advisor to the United States federal government. A pillar of public health, Breslow was among the first to quantify the health benefits/risks and associations with life expectancy of exercise, diet, sleep, and smoking.



Dr. Detels has served as a faculty member at UCLA for more than fifty years, including leadership roles as chair of the Department of Epidemiology and dean of the UCLA (Fielding) School of Public Health. Detels began his research in HIV/AIDS in 1981 when he initiated a study of AIDS in Los Angeles with men who have sex with men. In 1983 he became the principal investigator of the Los Angeles Center for the Multicenter AIDS Cohort Study (MACS), one of the largest studies of HIV/AIDS in the world. His leadership of the UCLA/Fogarty International Training Program in Epidemiology Related to HIV/AIDS has included the training of more than 100 health professionals, at the master's level and doctoral level, from Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Myanmar, India, China, Vietnam, Laos, Hungary, and Brazil who have become public health leaders in their respective countries. In addition to being a recognized authority on global public health, Detels has conducted research on air pollution, multiple sclerosis and other neurologic diseases, hypertension, and several infectious diseases.

The UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, founded in 1961, is dedicated to enhancing the public's health by conducting innovative research, training future leaders and health professionals from diverse backgrounds, translating research into policy and practice, and serving our local communities and the communities of the nation and the world. The school has 761 students from 26 nations engaged in carrying out the vision of building healthy futures in greater Los Angeles, California, the nation and the world.