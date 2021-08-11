Dr. David Eisenman, director of the UCLA Center for Public Health and Disasters and a MD, is available to respond to media inquiries on the potential impacts of climate change on human populations, including extreme heat, wildfire/smoke exposure, mental health, and the nexus of climate change with emergency medicine, environmental health sciences, and epidemiology.

Prof. Michael Jerrett, co-director of the UCLA Center for Healthy Climate Solutions, immediate past chair of the Department of Environmental Health Sciences, and a PhD, is is available to respond to media inquiries on the potential impacts of climate change on human populations, including air quality, the natural and built environments, and the use of geographic information systems for exposure assessment and epidemiology.