Newswise — UCLA Fielding School of Public Health experts available for media covering novel coronavirus (COVID-19) include:

Dr. Robert J. Kim-Farley serves as professor-in-residence of epidemiology and community health sciences at the Fielding School. His previous roles include director of the Division of Communicable Disease Control and Prevention at the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, and service with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization in Indonesia, India, and Switzerland. Kim-Farley addresses public health preparedness for, and response to, deliberate use of biological agents, and reduction and eradication of communicable diseases. Recently quoted by The Guardian, Los Angeles Times, and National Public Radio.

Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the Fielding School, is an expert in emerging infectious diseases, ebolavirus, zoonoses, immunization, and infectious disease epidemiology. Rimoin is the founder of the UCLA-DRC Health Research and Training Program in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and serves as director of the Center for Global and Immigrant Health at the Fielding School. Recently quoted by the BBC News, Forbes, Fox Business, and USA Today.

Gilbert Gee is a professor of community health sciences at the Fielding School. A primary line of his research focuses on conceptualizing and measuring racial discrimination, and in understanding how discrimination may be related to illness. His work on health surveys and disease exposure has been recognized by the (U.S.) National Institutes of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency. Recently quoted in PBS: Christiane Amanpour & Co., the Los Angeles Times, Fort Worth Star-Telegram, and Seattle Times.

Dr. Zuo-Feng Zhang is the associate dean for research and a professor of epidemiology at the Fielding School. Zhang’s service includes his tenure as WHO Consultant for National Noncommunicable Disease Prevention and Controls in China, and as a regular member of NIH Epidemiology of Cancer Study Section. Recently quoted by Xinhua, China Philanthropist, and The Intellectual.

Dr. Timothy Brewer, professor of epidemiology at the Fielding School, has served on advisory boards and review panels for international and national organizations including the World Health Organization, the National Institutes of Health, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, among others, and currently serves as the Chair of the Board of Directors for the Consortium of Universities for Global Health. Recently quoted in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times.

Dr. David Eisenman, is director of the Center for Public Health and Disasters and professor-in-residence of community health sciences at the Fielding School. Eisenman’s work addresses community resilience, mental health in primary care, trauma, climate change, and violence prevention. Recently quoted in the New York Times.

Dr. Jeffrey Klausner is an adjunct professor of epidemiology at the Fielding School whose research interests are in applied epidemiology and the prevention and control of infectious diseases of public health importance like HIV, STDs, TB and Cryptococcus. Klausner previously served with the San Francisco County Department of Public Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Recently quoted in the Los Angeles Times and by Fox News Los Angeles.

On Feb. 10, the Fielding School hosted a symposium on COVID-19 titled “What do we know and what’s next?” Speakers included faculty from the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, the UCLA School of Law, and the UCLA Center for Chinese Studies. A video of the event is NOVEL CORONAVIRUS: WHAT DO WE KNOW AND WHAT’S NEXT?: