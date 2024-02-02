Watching the Superbowl can be very exciting for sports fans, but also very stressful, especially if your team is on the losing side. This emotional stress can increase blood pressure and heart rate, which can be especially dangerous for those with pre-existing heart conditions.

In fact, according to a 2021 study from the journal "Current Problems in Cardiology," die-hard sports fans were found to be at a higher risk for developing a cardiac event, especially those with a history of heart disease.

However, there are ways to manage Superbowl stress with the below tips from Dr. Tamara Horwich, a cardiologist health sciences clinical professor of medicine/cardiology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Eat healthfully - minimize the consumption of sodium-heavy foods and alcohol on game day

Take a meditation or walking break during commercials or after the game

Practice deep breathing exercises

Check in with friends and family who may be vulnerable to stress during this time

