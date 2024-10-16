Newswise — The health risks of tobacco and cannabis use have been well documented, but the health effects of blunt smoking - an increasingly popular form of smoking- remain largely unexplored. Blunts are hollowed-out cigars filled with cannabis, and while much of the loose tobacco has been removed, a significant amount of tobacco still remains. The co-use of tobacco and cannabis has not been studied systematically, but new UCLA-led research shows the health impact could be very serious, as both substances have been linked to adverse cardiovascular outcomes. Further, blunt smoking is particularly prevalent among Black youths and adults, and there’s concern that the growing use is contributing to tobacco-related health disparities.

