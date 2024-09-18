Newswise — UCLA Health has opened a dedicated walk-in orthopedic clinic where adults and children with unexpected, acute orthopedic injuries such as fractures, pulled muscles and sprains can go for specialized care without the wait times often associated with emergency room or urgent care visits.

The new clinic, located at 1225 15th St., Suite 2100 in the main UCLA Health Santa Monica Medical Center, is open weekdays from 11 am to 7 pm, and staffed by orthopedic and sports medicine physicians who are experts in the treatment of bone, muscle and joint injuries. Imaging, diagnostic tests and treatment including casting and splinting are performed onsite, as are any needed follow-up appointments.

“The clinic is a great resource for Santa Monica and surrounding communities including Venice, Pacific Palisades, Beverly Hills, West LA and Marina del Rey,” said Nicholas Bernthal, MD, chair and executive medical director of orthopedic surgery at UCLA Health. “When you come in with a twisted ankle or for your child’s after-school sports injury, you will see an orthopedic specialist right away – it’s a much easier way to receive expert care.”

Specifically, the clinic is equipped to handle orthopedic injuries sustained recently (within the past seven days) including:

Hand, wrist, shoulder and foot injuries

Sprains

Hip, arm or leg fractures

Dislocations or joint injuries

Sports injuries

The clinic does not treat severe orthopaedic injuries such as visible bone/multiple fractures or those that include injury to the head or chest. Patients with those injuries should seek care at ER or Urgent Care centers. The clinic also does not treat patients younger than 5.

To see an orthopedic specialist at the clinic, patients can walk in, call (310) 319-1234 to make a same-day appointment, or visit the Orthopedic Walk In Clinic to utilize the “save my spot” feature.