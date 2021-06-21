Newswise — UCLA Health is proud to present an online pride celebration and drag revue featuring iconic drag performers Ongina, Moi Moi Moi, Sunset Blush and others, each of whom will lip sync a song promoting community, inclusion and diversity. The show, Out, Proud and Well: The UCLA PRIDE Drag Showcase, will be hosted by comedian and drag queen Tony Soto.

The event will also showcase the UCLA Gender Health Program, which promotes transgender and gender-diverse health advocacy, advances research and education, and provides a wide array of medical care services for anyone who identifies as transgender and gender diverse.

While UCLA Health has supported and engaged in local PRIDE events in the past, UCLA Health Pride Network co-founders internist and LGBTQ+ champion Emery Chang, MD, and Gender Health Program Manager Christopher Mann, MSW, were searching for a new way to celebrate PRIDE during the pandemic; that is how Out, Proud and Well: The UCLA PRIDE Drag Showcase was created.

“Drag is an art form that breaks down barriers, includes people from all walks of life and features performers who know how to have – and encourage – a raucously good time,” said Mann. “This is an LGBTQ+ community celebration that people from every community can participate in.”

The event will feature performances by eight drag queens, all of whom are well known on the L.A. drag circuit. Some, including headliner Ongina, have appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race and Drag Race All Stars. Songs listed for the show include Last Dance by Donna Summer and Wings by Little Mix.

Funds raised by the show will support LGBTQ+ health advocacy, advance UCLA LGBTQ+ research and provide in-depth education on LGBTQ+ health care. To learn more, visit uclahealth.org/lgbtq/pride.

The Out, Proud and Well: the UCLA Health Pride Month Drag Showcase is free. To register or for more information, visit EventBrite/UCLA Health Drag Showcase.