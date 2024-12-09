Newswise — Dr. Aditya Bardia, professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and director of Translational Research Integration at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, has been named Editor-in Chief of the peer-reviewed journal Breast Cancer Research and Treatment, a comprehensive publication dedicated to advancing the understanding and management of breast cancer.

“It is an honor to lead Breast Cancer Research and Treatment at such a pivotal time in the field,” said Bardia. “The journal serves as a vital resource for oncologists, researchers and healthcare professionals seeking the latest insights and innovations in breast cancer care. I look forward to working with the editorial team to continue fostering innovation and disseminating knowledge that will benefit patients and the broader scientific community.”

Bardia’s appointment reflects his dedication to advancing the understanding, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer through innovative research and collaboration. Renowned for his expertise in targeted therapies, he has led groundbreaking clinical and translational research in cancer therapeutics, with a strong emphasis on antibody-drug conjugates. Bardia has driven clinical trials investigating targeted therapy combinations, including the development of sacituzumab govitecan, the first antibody-drug conjugate approved for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, as well as other promising therapies like trastuzumab deruxtecan and datopotamab deruxtecan.

Under Bardia’s leadership, the journal will cover various domains of breast cancer care, with an “author and reader” centric view.

Bardia also serves as an editorial board member for several leading journals including The Oncologist, Therapeutic Advances in Medical Oncology and NPJ Precision Oncology. He has authored more than 150 publications in peer-reviewed medical journals, including landmark studies in prestigious outlets such as The Lancet, Journal of Clinical Oncology and The New England Journal of Medicine.