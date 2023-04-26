Newswise — Physician scientists from the UCLA Department of Pediatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA will present on the latest scientific advancements at the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) annual meeting April 27-May 1, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

UCLA researchers and doctors are scheduled to deliver 30 abstracts, posters and award presentations at PAS 2023. You can browse by speaker or topic and view other programming.

Here’s a preview of some of the presentations to be made by UCLA presenters:

FRIDAY, APRIL 28, 5:15 – 7:15 PM

Development and validation of a trauma-informed care communication skills assessment tool for pediatric residents

Presenter: Dr. Christine Thang, Assistant Clinical Professor of Pediatrics

SATURDAY, APRIL 29, 8:30 – 8:45 AM

Polyunsaturated fatty acids mediate angiogenesis, inflammation and immunity in a murine model of pathological neovascularization in oxygen-induced retinopathy

Presenter: Dr. Esther Kim, Fellow in the department of Pediatrics

SATURDAY, APRIL 29, 3:30 – 6:00 PM

Evaluation of a weight bias curriculum for pediatric residents

Presenter: Dr. Cambria Garell, Associate Clinical Professor of Pediatrics

SUNDAY, APRIL 30, 3:30 – 6:00 PM

A mobile phone pilot intervention to prevent obesity in Latino preschool children

Presenter: Dr. Alma Guerrero, Associate Clinical Professor of Pediatrics

SUNDAY, APRIL 30, 3:30 – 6:30 PM

Pattern of utilization of early intervention services in a cohort of high-risk infants in NICU follow up clinic

Presenter: Dr. Sai Iyer, Assistant Clinical Professor of Pediatrics