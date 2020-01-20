UCLA Public Health Experts on Coronavirus and related issues

Faculty experts at UCLA's Fielding School of Public Health with significant scientific and public health expertise with regards to infectious diseases, including coronavirus, include:

Anne Rimoin, Phd, MPH, an epidemiologist with more than 18 years of experience working internationally and expertise in emerging infectious diseases, ebolavirus, viral hemorrhagic fevers, zoonoses, monkeypox, neglected tropical diseases, disease surveillance, immunization, serosurveys, global health, and infectious disease epidemiology. Her work has been highlighted in The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Economist, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, WIRED, Discover, Scientific American, Popular Science, Forbes, Voice of America, The Hill, National Geographic, Nature and Science.

Robert J. Kim-Farley, MD, MPH, who served as served for 14 years as the Director of the Division of Communicable Disease Control and Prevention at the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, and who has served with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); the World Health Organization (WHO); and as Public Health Advisor for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).