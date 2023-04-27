Newswise — Physicians and scientists from the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Department of Urology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA will be joining thousands of urology experts on April 28 to May 1 for the American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting.

The conference provides engaging presentations from urologists, urologic oncologists and urologic health care professionals from around the world to discuss significant advances in urologic oncology, female pelvic reconstruction, endo-urology, transplant, infertility, practice management, male pelvic reconstruction and imaging.

More than 40 abstracts, sessions and podium presentations at AUA 2023 feature researchers and physicians from UCLA, who will be taking part in high-profile presentations.

For the complete list of AUA 2023 abstracts, please visit their website.

Here’s a preview of some of the presentations to be made by UCLA presenters:

FRIDAY, APRIL 28, 7:30AM – 11:30AM

Brian Shuch, MD, Director of the Kidney Cancer Program and the Alvin & Carrie Meinhardt Endowed Chair in Kidney Cancer Research

Plenary, State-of-the-art lecture

Histologic Subtypes in Renal Cell Carcinoma: Comparing and contrasting different treatment pathways/options

SATURDAY, APRIL 29, 3:30PM – 5:30PM

Jonathan Bergman, MD, MPH, Associate Professor of Urology, and David Ho, MD, medical student at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and incoming resident in the department of Urology

Leveraging Implementation Science to successfully scale a shared decision-making program for men with prostate cancer

SUNDAY, APRIL 30, 3:40PM – 3:50PM

Brian Shuch, MD, Director of the Kidney Cancer Program and the Alvin & Carrie Meinhardt Endowed Chair in Kidney Cancer Research

89Zr-DFO-girentuximab for PET/CT Imaging of Indeterminate Renal Masses - Results from Phase 3 ZIRCON Study