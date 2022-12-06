Newswise — The University of Chicago Medical Center has been named a “Top Teaching Hospital” by The Leapfrog Group for the fifth time, recognizing the academic medical center’s long record of providing patients with safe, world-class healthcare while educating future clinicians.

The industry watchdog organization designated 58 academic medical centers across the country as “Top Teaching Hospitals” on its 2022 Top Hospitals list, which was published Tuesday, December 6. The patient safety organization also recognized top children’s hospitals, top general hospitals and top rural hospitals. Altogether, 115 hospitals around the country were recognized in various categories.

“It is a great honor to be recognized for our continued commitment to training the next generation of clinicians while maintaining our patient safety track record and providing exceptional healthcare to the South Side of Chicago,” said Vineet Arora, MD, Dean for Medical Education at UChicago Medicine’s health system. “This recognition would not be possible without the tireless efforts of our faculty, staff, residents, fellows and students.”

Located in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood, the University of Chicago Medical Center is the hub of UChicago Medicine’s health system. It was previously on Leapfrog’s Top Hospitals list in 2021, 2018, 2017 and 2016.

To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must submit dozens of quality and safety metrics to Leapfrog. Nearly 2,200 hospitals are surveyed and only those that earn an ‘A’ in patient safety from Leapfrog on its twice-a-year hospital scorecard can be considered for “Top Hospital” status.

From that group, Top Hospitals are selected based on their quality and safety performance. All have systems in place to limit infections, prevent medication errors and have documented practices for safer surgery and maternity outcomes.

In November, UCMC was awarded its 22nd consecutive ‘A’ grade for hospital safety by Leapfrog, making it one of only 22 hospitals in the United States to maintain the top score over the past decade.

“We are honored to recognize University of Chicago Medical Center as a Top Hospital this year,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “The institution has demonstrated that they truly put patients first. We congratulate the board, staff and clinicians whose efforts made this honor possible.”

To see the full list of institutions honored as 2022 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.