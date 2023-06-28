Newswise — UC San Francisco Medical Center (UCSF) is among the first four hospitals in the U.S. to be verified as part of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Vascular Verification Program (Vascular-VP), a quality program recently launched in partnership with the Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS).

To receive verification as a “Comprehensive Inpatient Vascular Program,” UCSF demonstrated a commitment to improving outcomes and care for patients receiving vascular surgical and interventional care in an inpatient setting.

Vascular-VP leverages the strengths and expertise of the ACS and SVS to provide an evidence-driven, standardized pathway for instituting and growing a quality improvement and clinical care infrastructure within a hospital’s vascular program.

“The Vascular Verification Program helps strengthen a hospital’s safety and continuous improvement culture to enhance patient outcomes with greater reliability and standardization of care. As one of the first hospitals to receive this verification, UCSF Health has shown its commitment to providing the highest quality care for vascular patients,” said Clifford Y. Ko, MD, FACS, FASCRS, director of the ACS Division of Research and Optimal Patient Care.

To become verified, UCSF Health met the standards outlined in the Optimal Resources for Vascular Surgery and Interventional Care (2023 Inpatient Standards), which addresses elements of vascular surgical and interventional care and quality. These standards span from the outpatient clinic to the operating rooms, recovery areas, intensive care units, laboratories and interventional suites.

“We are proud to partner with the ACS and the SVS in this important new program, which exemplifies the culture of surgical quality improvement that drive us every day in our operating rooms, clinics, and wards,” said Julie Ann Sosa, MD, FACS, chair of the Department of Surgery at UCSF.

“Modern care of vascular patients requires teamwork and expertise. This designation recognizes the deep commitment of our leadership, faculty, and staff to optimal care of the vascular patient through all phases of their care,” added Michael S. Conte, MD, FACS, DFSVS, co-director of the Heart and Vascular Center and chief of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery at UCSF.

As a Vascular-VP verified hospital, UCSF Medical Center also becomes an ACS Surgical Quality Partner. Being a Surgical Quality Partner signifies a hospital’s dedication to consistently improving procedures and approaches, while maintaining a critical eye on process at every step. The Surgical Quality Partner designation lets patients know UCSF Health is dedicated to quality and relentless self-improvement and has been verified or accredited by the ACS. Patients can trust that the care they receive at Surgical Quality Partner hospitals adheres to the most rigorous standards in surgical quality. UCSF Health is an ACS Surgical Quality Partner by participating in Vascular-VP.

“We welcome UCSF Health into the ACS Quality Programs. They have shown their commitment to delivering the highest quality care, evaluating that care in a rigorous fashion, and dedicating themselves to continuous improvement,” said ACS Executive Director & CEO Patricia L. Turner, MD, MBA, FACS.

UCSF’s Division of Vascular & Endovascular Surgery provides compassionate, state-of-the-art care for patients across the full range of vascular disorders including aortic aneurysms, peripheral artery disease, carotid artery disease, hemodialysis access and venous disease. Division faculty have achieved national and international recognition as leaders in clinical innovation, surgical education, and research. The comprehensive vascular program is closely integrated with several specialized centers at UCSF including the Heart & Vascular Center and the Stroke Center, bringing together a multidisciplinary team of specialists to address the complex needs of these patients.

About the American College of Surgeons: The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for all surgical patients. The College is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. Its achievements have significantly influenced the course of scientific surgery in America and have established it as an important advocate for all surgical patients. The College has more than 87,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world. "FACS" designates that a surgeon is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

About the Society for Vascular Surgery: The Society for Vascular Surgery® (SVS) seeks to advance excellence and innovation in vascular health through education, advocacy, research and public awareness. The organization was founded in 1946 and currently has a membership of more than 6,000. SVS membership is recognized in the vascular community as a mark of professional achievement.

About UCSF Health: UCSF Health is recognized worldwide for its innovative patient care, reflecting the latest medical knowledge, advanced technologies and pioneering research. It includes the flagship UCSF Medical Center, which is a top-ranked specialty hospital, as well as UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals, with campuses in San Francisco and Oakland, Langley Porter Psychiatric Hospital and Clinics, UCSF Benioff Children’s Physicians and the UCSF Faculty Practice. These hospitals serve as the academic medical center of the University of California, San Francisco, which is world-renowned for its graduate-level health sciences education and biomedical research. UCSF Health has affiliations with hospitals and health organizations throughout the Bay Area. Visit https://ucsfhealth.org. Follow UCSF Health on Facebook or on Twitter.

