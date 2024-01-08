Newswise — CLEVELAND – University Hospitals (UH) Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute recently became the first center in the world to implant Medtronic’s Penditure™ Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Exclusion System through a minimally invasive approach during a mitral valve repair procedure. This was also the first time this device and approach were used simultaneously in a human.

The LAA is a small pouch that extends from the side of the left atrium in the heart. Everyone has an LAA, but its size and anatomy vary. A person’s LAA may create issues including atrial fibrillation and stroke.

Medtronic launched the Penditure LAA Exclusion System in the U.S. on November 27. It’s an implantable clip that comes pre-loaded on a single-use delivery system for use in management of problems surrounding a person’s LAA. The Penditure clip is curved to better match the atrial anatomy and was designed without fabric for better closure and reduced inflammation. The Penditure device is the only LAA clip that can be recaptured, repositioned, and redeployed after initial deployment during a procedure, putting greater control in the hands of surgeons.

The Penditure system is designed for placement simultaneously with a cardiac surgery, but just one day after the U.S. launch of the system, UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute cardiac surgeons, Drs. Gregory Rushing and Yasir Abu-Omar, completed a successful case using a minimally invasive approach during a mitral valve repair.

“Every day, our teams at UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute work to find new treatments and approaches to reduce cardiovascular morbidity and mortality and improve the lives of our patients,” said Dr. Abu-Omar, Surgical Director of the Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Center; and the Russ and Connie Lincoln Chair in Cardiovascular Innovation at UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute. “Implanting the Penditure system during a minimally invasive mitral valve repair fixes two issues for the patient during one less traumatic procedure, leaving them with less pain and an easier recovery compared to surgery.”

“We have the extensive expertise to offer isolated minimally invasive left atrial appendage occlusion through left-sided video assisted surgery,” said Dr. Rushing, Director of the Surgical Atrial Fibrillation program at UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute. “This technique is not widely available. Because of its minimally invasive nature, easier recovery, and ability to immediately discontinue anticoagulation medications, it is beneficial for our patients.”

While UH was the first center in the world to implant the Penditure system using a minimally invasive approach, it was the fourth center in the world and the first in Ohio to implant the system traditionally along with cardiac surgery.

David Gibson, 75, of Walbridge, Ohio, travelled 100 miles to undergo care with UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute. He was diagnosed with extensive coronary artery disease, resulting in ischemic cardiomyopathy and heart failure. His heart was weak and did not pump well due to blockages in his coronary arteries. This provoked symptoms like excessive coughing and shortness of breath. He received the Penditure clip during a cardiac surgery on the first day the system became available in the U.S.

“Dr. Rushing called me the night before my surgery and made me feel comfortable,” said Gibson. “I wasn’t in a lot of pain or discomfort after the procedure, and I now feel much better. My coughing and shortness of breath are gone. It was a very good experience.”

“We have implanted more of these devices than any other center at this time,” said Dr. Abu-Omar. “Most importantly, these patients have done extremely well and are recovering nicely. Helping our patients live healthier lives is our ultimate goal.”

