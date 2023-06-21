Newswise — University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital (UH Rainbow) has been recognized as a Best Children’s Hospital for 2023-24 by U.S. News & World Report. UH Rainbow ranks among the nation’s top 50 children’s hospitals in all ten pediatric specialties, eight of which rank in the top 30.



“We are proud to be recognized again by U.S. News & World Report as a top children’s hospital in the nation,” says Patti DePompei, RN, MSN, President, UH Rainbow and UH MacDonald Women’s Hospital, and Rainbow Babies & Children's Foundation Chair in Leadership and Innovation. “These rankings are a testament to the extraordinary work of our incredibly talented physicians, nurses and other clinical and support caregivers who help us to deliver world-class pediatric care each and every day.”



In total, UH Rainbow ranks among the nation’s top 50 children’s hospitals in all ten medical and surgical specialties including diabetes & endocrinology (9), neonatology (10), orthopedics (12), pulmonology & lung surgery (13), cardiology & heart surgery (27), urology (28), cancer (29), nephrology (30), neurology & neurosurgery (41), and gastroenterology & GI surgery (42). Newer for the past two years are state and regional rankings. UH Rainbow is #3 in Ohio (tie) and #3 in Midwest (tie).



“Our depth and breadth of pediatric health care is unmatched with experts in newborns, teen cancer, chronic conditions like diabetes and asthma, and all diseases affecting today’s children,” says Marlene Miller, MD, MSc, Pediatrician-in-Chief, University Hospitals and Chair, Department of Pediatrics at UH Rainbow and Marsha L. Antonucci Distinguished Chair of Pediatrics. “Through groundbreaking research and a culture of innovation, we will continue to advance care for families in Cleveland and beyond.”



“We applaud U.S. News for increasing their weightings this year relative to children’s hospitals’ commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion as well as best practices,” explained Charles Macias, MD, MPH, Vice Chair for Quality & Safety at UH Rainbow. “Over the past few years, our quality and safety team has launched over 160 quality initiatives that continue to drive increased clinical outcomes and have not only been reflected in these rankings by U.S. News, but also helped earn University Hospitals the 2022 Quest for Quality Prize from the American Hospital Association.”



U.S. News, together with RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm, collected and analyzed data from 119 children’s hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. Children’s hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care and expert opinion among pediatric specialists.



For more than 30 years, UH Rainbow has been recognized as one of America’s best. “It is gratifying to be recognized by U.S. News for our work in providing skilled, compassionate and equitable care every day,” noted DePompei.