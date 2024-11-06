Newswise — President-elect Donald Trump’s second administration will likely focus on reshaping the U.S. government based on right-wing policies and initiatives from Project 2025. E.J. Fagan, assistant professor of political science at the University of Illinois Chicago, who authored the book "The Thinkers: The Rise of Partisan Think Tanks and the Polarization of American Politics," is available via Zoom and phone to discuss Project 2025, the proposals it features and which plans could come to fruition during Trump’s presidency.