Newswise — The University of Illinois Chicago has again received national recognition for its high-quality online bachelor’s degree programs.

UIC was ranked No. 2 in the country in the 2021 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Bachelor’s Programs rankings, released Jan. 26. UIC placed third in 2020. This is the ninth year in a row U.S. News & World Report has ranked UIC’s online bachelor’s programs among the top in the nation.

UIC has three online bachelor’s programs, which together comprise the ranking:

The Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management Degree Completion Program has a dynamic curriculum that teaches students how to manage and use information and information systems for health care planning, resource allocation and executive decision-making. UIC's award-winning faculty members have held prestigious roles in the health care industry, bringing expertise and real-world experience to virtual and physical classrooms.

UIC’s Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Degree Completion Program provides students with an AACSB-accredited business education, featuring world-class faculty and coursework that prepares students for professional opportunities in the global business world. UIC tied for No. 7 in first-ever, discipline-specific undergraduate rankings of online programs in business.

The UIC RN to BSN Online Degree Completion Program is for practicing registered nurses seeking to continue their education. The online program offers strong engagement from faculty and advisors to create an environment for students to successfully manage their studies, career and personal life. The program also offers the opportunity to bring work experience to the classroom and take back knowledge to the worksite.

“I am delighted that U.S. News & World Report is recognizing UIC’s online bachelor’s programs with a No. 2 ranking. UIC is committed to increasing access to high-quality online programs for working professionals who are juggling work and family responsibilities and can’t get to campus for classes. Our faculty and staff are dedicated to serving this student population,” said Susan Poser, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at UIC.

According to the U.S. News website, the vast majority of students enrolled in these ranked programs have earned at least some college credit. Rather than first-time college students, they are more likely to be working professionals in their 20s to 40s looking to advance in or change their careers.

U.S. News ranked 337 schools offering bachelor’s degree programs online based on four general criteria including engagement, student services and technologies, faculty credentials and training, and expert opinion.

“This ranking underlines UIC’s position as a leader in advancing high-quality online education. The pandemic has changed how we work and how we learn. UIC’s innovative online degree programs, now more than ever, are the answer for working professionals in Chicago and beyond to gain the skills they need to be competitive in the workforce,” said TJ Augustine, vice chancellor for innovation at UIC.

To learn more about UIC’s online bachelor’s degree programs, visit UIC Extended Campus.

The full rankings and methodology are available online at the U.S. News & World Report 2021 Best Online Programs rankings website.