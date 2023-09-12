Newswise — GPs from across the UK are experiencing concerningly high levels of burnout, a new Loughborough University study has found.

Research revealed that over one third (36%) of GPs surveyed reported burnout symptoms and almost 90% raised concerns of joints, bones, and muscle pain. Findings also showed that a large proportion of respondents stated they were experiencing low psychological wellbeing.

Published by the University’s Centre for Lifestyle Medicine and Behaviour (CLiMB), the project followed reports that healthcare systems globally are under increasing strain.

Key drivers include declining wellbeing, poor staff retention, and growing pressure of general practice. The team cited recent research that reported over half of UK-based GPs are planning on leaving the profession in the next five years.

Researchers gathered data from over 400 members of the Royal College of General Practitioners and found that health concerns were less evident in GPs who spent less time in prolonged sitting, took more breaks in sitting, and who were more physically active.

Amanda Daley, Professor of Behavioural Medicine and Director of CLiMB, explained: “The negative effects of sedentary behaviour on our physical health are well documented and we know that physical activity is really important for boosting mental health.

“With increasing pressures on the NHS, we hope our findings help support the mental wellbeing of GPs to enable them to continue providing care and expertise to the public.”

The survey included questions on burnout, psychological wellbeing and musculoskeletal complaints, as well as questions asking about current participation in physical activity and time spent sedentary each day.

Loughborough researchers have proposed recommendations following the findings, including the importance of remaining active alongside work commitments.

The study can be viewed in full by visiting: https://bjgpopen.org/content/early/2023/07/19/BJGPO.2023.0007