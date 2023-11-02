Newswise — LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 2, 2023) — UK HealthCare is the first in the state to offer the innovative Sonata® Treatment for women suffering from debilitating symptoms caused by uterine fibroids, including heavy periods.

Fibroids are benign growths in or around the uterus. They are very common in women of child-bearing age and can range in size from a grape to a grapefruit. Nearly 3 out of 4 women in the United States will have uterine fibroids before the age of 50. Not all fibroids require treatment, but symptoms often include heavy menstrual bleeding and painful periods that interfere with daily activities. These symptoms may worsen over time if left untreated.

“Fibroids are the most common solid pelvic tumor in women, up to two-thirds of women will have one or more fibroids before menopause, and many are symptomatic,” said Mark R. Hoffman, M.D., chief of the Division of Minimally-Invasive Gynecologic Surgery in the UK College of Medicine and an OB-GYN at UK HealthCare. “We see hundreds of patients with fibroids every year in our Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery clinic every year.”

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 200,000 women each year are treated for uterine fibroids with the most common and surgical solution, a hysterectomy, which is a significant surgical procedure to remove the entire uterus.

Traditionally, fibroids are treated with minimally invasive procedures such as hysterectomy or myomectomy, but a new, less invasive procedure may be an option for those seeking relief.

Transcervical fibroid ablation (TFA) is a less invasive alternative to a hysterectomy or myomectomy. The fibroids are treated inside the uterus, so there are no incisions or scars. The Sonata® System, used in TFA, combines real-time ultrasound imaging with targeted radiofrequency ablation. One by one, the fibroids are targeted and reduced in size, preserving the healthy uterine tissue and providing quick, long-lasting relief. In a clinical trial, the Sonata Treatment was proven to reduce symptoms while getting half of the treated women back to their normal activities the next day. Average return to activity was two days.

TFA can be used to treat almost all symptomatic uterine fibroids. This brief, outpatient procedure preserves the uterus and does not require an incision or anesthesia. Patients can return to work and activities in days, not weeks; much sooner than with traditional surgical procedures.

“This is a new, novel procedure that provides an alternative to hysterectomy, is outpatient with a same day discharge and has minimal recovery,” said Hoffman. “Patients can be back to full activity in a matter of a few days.”

For more information about the Sonata® System and uterine fibroid relief, contact the UK HealthCare Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic and schedule an appointment with one of the following providers:

