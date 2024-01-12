Newswise — LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 8, 2024) — For the first time, the University of Kentucky is offering a bachelor’s degree in sport leadership.

The Bachelor of Arts in Sport Leadership is based in the Department of Kinesiology and Health Promotion in the University of Kentucky College of Education and offers three tracks, two in collaboration with the College of Communication and Information.

“Interest in careers in sport is rising each year. With this program, the University of Kentucky, which has a long legacy of excellence in sport, is especially well-positioned to prepare students to be competitive in the workforce,” said Justin Nichols, Ed.D., program chair and assistant professor of sport leadership in the Department of Kinesiology and Health Promotion.

Incoming first-year students and transfer students can select the major for Fall 2024 enrollment, and current UK students can initiate a major change starting Tuesday, Jan. 8. The Council on Postsecondary Education approved the Bachelor of Arts in Sport Leadership during the November 2023 meeting.

The three tracks include:

Students earn a degree in sport leadership with an undergraduate certificate in innovation and entrepreneurial thinking.

Current students interested in learning more about the program can attend an information session in-person or online. Registration for in-person sessions is not required. Register on Zoom for an online session. All sessions take place 3-4 p.m.

Upcoming sessions include:

Incoming freshmen and transfer students should reach out directly to Jenna DeMastes, director of recruitment, at [email protected].

“Our college is committed to preparing students to be workforce-ready as well-rounded leaders for thoughtful change in a wide variety of fields, from teaching to health promotion, to the science of human movement, counseling psychology, and sport leadership,” said College of Education Acting Dean Danelle Stevens-Watkins, Ph.D. “I think it is especially fitting that we are launching this program as we celebrate our college’s 100th anniversary. We are excited about our future graduates of the Sport Leadership program and look forward to seeing how they will impact positive change in the Commonwealth and beyond.”

In addition to the new Bachelor of Arts in Sport Leadership, the Department of Kinesiology and Health Promotion offers degrees, tracks, and certificates in sport psychology; exercise science; physical education and health education; coaching; sport, fitness, & recreation management; health and wellness coaching, and e-sport athlete performance and management. Among the graduate programs offered in the department is the Master of Science in Kinesiology and Health Promotion, with specialization in sport leadership, health promotion, biomechanics, coaching, exercise psychology, and physical education teaching. The department also houses 27 life fitness courses that provide sport skill development while helping students improve fitness levels, such as golf, tennis, weight training.

Learn more about the new Bachelor of Arts in Sport Leadership at https://www.uky.edu/academics/bachelors/college-education/sport-leadership.

