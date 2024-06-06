Newswise — SAN DIEGO, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScienceMedia announced today that it has formed a partnership with UL Solutions that offers ComplianceWire®, the industry leading learning management system (LMS) tailored toward compliance and qualification management within life sciences organizations. As part of this partnership, UL Solutions will integrate ScienceMedia's cutting-edge clinical and therapeutic area multimodal training solution, SMi Source™ into the ComplianceWire platform, enriching their suite of e-learning solutions.

"The integration of SMi Source into the ComplianceWire platform represents a milestone in advancing e-learning solutions tailored for the life sciences industry," said Ben Cronin, Vice president and General Manager Software and Advisory, UL Solutions. "Through this collaboration, we reaffirm our dedication to providing customers with best-in-class training solutions that empower organizations and individuals to meet the evolving demands of regulatory compliance while driving continuous improvement in product safety and quality assurance."

ComplianceWire️ has long been recognized for its exceptional performance and reliability in meeting the rigorous standards set forth by regulatory bodies such as the FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and EU Annex 11 validation requirements. Trusted by pharmaceutical, medical device, and biologics companies worldwide, as well as regulatory authorities in key markets like the U.S., China, Brazil, and India, ComplianceWire plays a vital role in ensuring the competency and compliance of individuals involved in the life sciences sector. By providing comprehensive training programs, ComplianceWire contributes to enhancing the safety and efficacy of medicines and medical devices, thereby promoting public health on a global scale.

Philip Bedrin, Vice President of Medical & Clinical Solutions at ScienceMedia, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the synergies between SMi Source and ComplianceWire. "This collaboration is a no-brainer for us," Bedrin remarked. "SMi Source shares a common goal with ComplianceWire in facilitating compliance with evolving FDA regulations through up-to-date training courses." With SMi Source, life science professionals gain access to a vast library of industry-trusted and medically reviewed bite-sized video training modules, instantly available to them. This not only saves valuable time but also eliminates the need for organizations to invest resources in creating training content from scratch.

SMi Source offers a rich array of therapeutic area and Good Clinical Practice (GCP) training courses, aligning seamlessly with UL Solutions' commitment to fostering a safer world through global product safety and certification initiatives. Featuring more than 400 full courses, SMi Source revolutionizes traditional learning approaches by replacing static slide decks and unidimensional tools with an engaging, multimodal learning experience. By leveraging the power of multimedia and interactive content, SMi Source is used by top life science companies to enhance knowledge retention and comprehension, ultimately leading to more effective training outcomes.

Bedrin continues, "With this partnership, ScienceMedia and UL Solutions are poised to revolutionize the future of e-learning in the life sciences, and will be setting new standards for innovation and effectiveness in training solutions."

Going to DIA (https://www.diaglobal.org) in San Diego, June 16-20? Visit the UL Solutions booth #1749 and meet with UL and ScienceMedia.

