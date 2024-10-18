Consumption of ultraprocessed foods (UPF) is linked with higher risk of incident hypertension, a Yale-led team finds in a new study published in Hypertension Oct. 17.

A team led by Carol Oladele, PhD , assistant professor in Yale School of Medicine's Department of Internal Medicine, examined data from 5,957 patients who did not have hypertension at baseline and who completed a second visit nine years later. The research was funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

Researchers say 36% of participants developed hypertension before the second visit, with increased odds of hypertension for those who had eaten the most UPF. Among Black participants, those in the highest quartile of UPF consumption had a 26% greater chance of hypertension, however this result was not statistically significant. Among white participants, those in the highest consumption quartile had a 22% greater chance of hypertension. "Our study shows a clear link between UPF and hypertension. Findings suggest that reducing ultraprocessed food consumption has important potential to lower hypertension risk," Oladele said.

Further analysis which used an alternate measure of UPF as percentage of total grams reveals important racial differences in the association between UPF and hypertension. For white adults, the association between UPF and hypertension was not statistically significant. For Black adults there was 43% greater risk of hypertension when measuring UPF as percentage of total grams of food. Researchers say new guidance and interventions around UPF could reduce hypertension disparities.

"Our results showed that Black adults consume more UPF which has implications for increased hypertension risk," Oladele said. "New research is needed to uncover social factors that increase UPF consumption and risk for hypertension. This, combined with greater understanding of biological pathways, would help to inform interventions."

Oladele was joined by researchers from Wageningen University, University of Alabama, University of Vermont, and Drexel University on the study.