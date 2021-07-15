Newswise — BALTIMORE (July 15, 2021) – The University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center (UMGCCC) has earned renewal of its National Cancer Institute (NCI) designation as a Comprehensive Cancer Center for another five years. The prestigious distinction recognizes the cancer center’s high caliber of scientific leadership and robust programs in basic, clinical and population science research, placing it in the top echelon of cancer centers nationwide.

The cancer center – a joint entity of the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) and the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) – has been approved to receive a support grant of nearly $13 million from the NCI over the next five years, a 14 percent increase over the previous five-year grant award. UMGCCC was named an NCI-designated cancer center in 2008 and was elevated to Comprehensive Cancer Center status – the NCI’s highest designation – in 2016.

“The renewal of our designation is a tremendous achievement for our entire team – a process made even more challenging by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kevin J. Cullen, MD, the Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Distinguished Professor in Oncology at UMSOM and the cancer center’s director. “I am very proud of the hard work and dedication of our staff, who embraced our renewal bid while continuing to provide lifesaving care to our patients under extraordinarily difficult circumstances.”

Dr. Cullen noted the cancer center’s ongoing growth and success. “Between our last submission and this renewal, direct cancer funding increased 69 percent, clinical trial enrollment increased 167 percent, and minority participation in clinical trials increased to 56 percent of total enrollment, which we believe is among the highest percentage rates of all NCI cancer centers in the nation,” he said.

As of December 2020, UMGCCC’s total cancer research funding was $100.9 million ($78.9 million in direct funding), up from $56.7 million ($46.6 million in direct funding) when the cancer center first applied for Comprehensive Cancer Center status in 2016. With an NCI designation, cancer centers are better able to leverage additional resources for cancer research, education and care.

There are approximately 1,500 cancer centers in the United States, and UMGCCC is one of only 51 NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers.

“This is an extraordinary accomplishment that demonstrates the level of cutting-edge discovery and innovations that the cancer center generates, which ultimately serves to benefit our patients. It reflects our faculty’s commitment to engaging in lifesaving research and discovery-based medicine,” said Dean E. Albert Reece, MD., PhD, MBA, Vice President for Medical Affairs at the University of Maryland and the John Z. and Akiko K. Bowers Distinguished Professor. “I congratulate Dr. Cullen and his team for this remarkable achievement which will further enhance our ability to make major breakthroughs in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.”

Bert W. O’Malley, MD, UMMC’s President and Chief Executive Officer who is also a head and neck surgeon at UMGCCC and Professor of Otorhinolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at UMSOM, added, “Everyone who works in the Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center shares in this success, as do our critical supporters at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, the University of Maryland School of Medicine, the University of Maryland Medical System and the State of Maryland.”

The renewal of the cancer center’s Comprehensive Cancer Center designation is the culmination of a more than 18-month effort. UMGCCC submitted a 1,624-page application to the NCI at the end of last year and for the first time underwent a rigorous virtual review process in February rather than an in-person site visit by peer reviewers. That was followed by two additional levels of committee review at the NCI.

“In the application and at the site visit we presented a number of examples of how UMGCCC science has been translated to clinical practice, including a number of first-in-human clinical trials as well as a successful, NCI-funded COVID-19 treatment trial of a compound invented by UMGCCC investigators,” Dr. Cullen said. “With this renewal completed, we now look forward to accelerating our mission of inquiry and service over the next five years. I am enormously proud of how far we have come as a center since our original NCI designation in 2008. I am also extremely optimistic about our future.”

Nearly 300 physicians and scientists work together at the cancer center. UMGCCC has comprehensive research programs in Experimental Therapeutics, Hormone Related Cancers, Molecular and Structural Biology, Population Science, and Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy.

UMGCCC has pioneered advances in cancer treatment, including the development of aromatase inhibitors to treat breast cancer by the late Angela Brodie, PhD; the invention of the GammaPod™, a new radiation treatment option for early-stage breast cancer that can reduce the number of treatments and spare healthy tissue from radiation; and the development of promising new drug compounds and immunotherapies, such as a next-generation chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy.

UMGCCC was the first cancer center in the Baltimore-Washington area to offer CAR-T cell therapy for B cell lymphomas. A number of clinical trials with this innovative therapy are currently underway for lymphoma and leukemia.

The cancer center is also at the heart of the University of Maryland Cancer Network, which includes cancer centers at several community hospitals in the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) – the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center and the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health.

About the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center

The University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center is a National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in Baltimore. The center is a joint entity of the University of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland School of Medicine. It offers a multidisciplinary approach to treating all types of cancer and has an active cancer research program. It is ranked among the top cancer programs in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. www.umgccc.org.

About the University of Maryland School of Medicine

Now in its third century, the University of Maryland School of Medicine was chartered in 1807 as the first public medical school in the United States. It continues today as one of the fastest growing, top-tier biomedical research enterprises in the world -- with 45 academic departments, centers, institutes, and programs and a faculty of more than 3,000 physicians, scientists, and allied health professionals, including members of the National Academy of Medicine and the National Academy of Sciences, and a distinguished two-time winner of the Albert E. Lasker Award in Medical Research. With an operating budget of more than $1.2 billion, the School of Medicine works closely in partnership with the University of Maryland Medical Center and Medical System to provide research-intensive, academic and clinically based care for nearly 2 million patients each year. The School of Medicine has nearly $600 million in extramural funding, with most of its academic departments highly ranked among all medical schools in the nation in research funding. As one of the seven professional schools that make up the University of Maryland, Baltimore campus, the School of Medicine has a total population of nearly 9,000 faculty and staff, including 2,500 student trainees, residents, and fellows. The combined School of Medicine and Medical System (“University of Maryland Medicine”) has an annual budget of over $6 billion and an economic impact of nearly $20 billion on the state and local community. The School of Medicine, which ranks as the 8th highest among public medical schools in research productivity (according to the AAMC profile), is an innovator in translational medicine, with 606 active patents and 52 start-up companies. In the latest U.S. News & World Report ranking of the Best Medical Schools, published in 2021, the UM School of Medicine is ranked #9 among the 92 public medical schools in the U.S., and in the top 15 percent (#27) of all 192 public and private U.S. medical schools. The School of Medicine works locally, nationally, and globally, with research and treatment facilities in 36 countries around the world. Visit medschool.umaryland.edu

About the University of Maryland Medical Center

The University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) is comprised of two hospital campuses in Baltimore: the 800-bed flagship institution of the 13-hospital University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) — and the 200-bed UMMC Midtown Campus, both academic medical centers training physicians and health professionals and pursuing research and innovation to improve health. UMMC's downtown campus is a national and regional referral center for trauma, cancer care, neurosciences, advanced cardiovascular care, women's and children's health, and has one of the largest solid organ transplant programs in the country. All physicians on staff at the downtown campus are clinical faculty physicians of the University of Maryland School of Medicine. The UMMC Midtown Campus medical staff is predominately faculty physicians specializing in diabetes, chronic diseases, behavioral health, long term acute care and an array of outpatient primary care and specialty services. UMMC Midtown has been a teaching hospital for 140 years and is located one mile away from the downtown campus. For more information, visit www.umm.edu.

