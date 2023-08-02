Newswise — The University of Manitoba is excited to announce that, with support from donors and the provincial government, it will lead a transformational change to health education in Manitoba.



The construction of a new multipurpose building on UM’s Bannatyne Campus will accommodate 30 additional seats allocated to UM’s medical school with the provincial government committing $40 million in funding towards the new building.



The multi-storey building, located at the corner of McDermot Avenue and Tecumseh Street, will house classrooms, simulation labs and a theatre for the increased number of medical students, the Dr. Gerald Niznick College of Dentistry’s new 26,000 sq. ft. dental clinic, Ongomiizwin-Indigenous Institute of Health and Healing, and a new 90-space child-care centre.



Construction is expected to begin in late fall 2023 and be completed in winter 2025 to accommodate the increased size of the medical school classes.



“The University of Manitoba welcomes government investment to support this critical expansion of our Rady Faculty of Health Sciences,” said Michael Benarroch, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Manitoba. “With government and donor investment, we will be able to create state-of -the-art learning spaces that support student success and the delivery of health care. Training more highly skilled health-care human resources is another way UM is supporting the long-term well-being of our province and its people.



“Thank you to the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences and the Provost’s office for their leadership and work on this expansion. This is significant growth for UM and it would not be possible without their advocacy and strategic planning.”



The Rady Faculty of Health Sciences has been working collaboratively with the Province of Manitoba to address workforce shortages across the health-care system.



This fall, the Max Rady College of Medicine will admit an additional 15 learners to its undergraduate medical education (UGME) program, bringing the total to 125 MD students. In 2024, another 15 seats will be added, increasing the annual intake to 140 medical students.



“This is the first expansion of med school seats in 15 years and, in August, we’ll welcome the largest class to date in our 140-year history of educating and training the majority of Manitoba’s physicians. This generational growth will enable UM to take the lead in helping address gaps across the health system and around Manitoba, which were amplified by the pandemic,” said Dr. Peter Nickerson, vice-provost (health sciences) and dean, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, adding provincial investment in postgrad expansion will also play a key role in improving patient care and enhancing health-care delivery across the province.