Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – The recovery of Jesus Torres, a patient at Loyola Medicine with acute myeloid leukemia, highlights the importance of access to innovative, experimental treatments for blood cancers for all communities. As a world-class research institute, Loyola Medicine provides unique, life-saving therapies through its participation in clinical trials, such as a phase 3 clinical trial that uses umbilical cord blood transplantation to treat patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Through his enrollment in the clinical trial, Torres was able to receive a treatment that is currently offered at only a few sites in the United States as it awaits final approval from the FDA. Loyola's research and partnership with a clinical trial sponsor, which develops revolutionary cell therapies, allowed Torres to receive the transplant.

Acute myeloid leukemia is a high-risk type of leukemia that nearly always recurs following standard therapies, according to Patrick Hagen, MD, associate director of the Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center Research Office and assistant professor at the Loyola University of Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. After narrowing down Torres' diagnosis, Dr. Hagen knew that his patient needed an aggressive treatment regimen that included stem cell transplant. Without a transplant, "the leukemia would have eventually taken his life, without doubt," said Dr. Hagen. Thanks to Loyola's participation in the clinical trial, Torres was enrolled in the study and able to receive an expanded stem cell transplant. In Torres's case, "we used umbilical cord as our donor source because we can get away with less matching" than in adult donor pools.

Because umbilical cord blood provides a limited amount of cells, following donation the blood was sent to the clinical trial sponsor's laboratories, which use a technology that allows the cells to grow. "It allows those stem cells to divide but not differentiate, meaning more stem cells," said Dr. Hagen. "Jesus then has more cells, which leads to a better, less complicated transplant course."

In adult donor pools, Hispanic patients can have as low as 20% chance of finding a matched donor. Therefore, by increasing the number of donor options, umbilical cord blood transplants can help improve health equity among minority patients.

This is just one of the ways that the researchers and physicians at Loyola are working to advance health equity within their patient communities. Although they make up more than 19% of the population, Hispanic individuals represent only 6% of clinical trial participants. "Advancing health equity in the transplant community is of huge importance, to the point where we are now actually putting ethnic racial enrollment criteria on clinical trials," said Dr. Hagen. "That's the only way we can advance and equalize the playing field."

The clinical trial is now in an "expanded access program," which means it has been approved by the FDA but only within the context of a clinical trial. Hopefully, within the next year, it will be fully FDA approved, opening the door for other patients like Torres to receive this life-saving therapy. "It is crucial that every patient has access to life-saving care," said William Small, Jr., MD, chair of radiation oncology and director of the Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center. "Here at Loyola, we are proud to participate in clinical trials that can help eliminate systemic inequities."

Following the transplant, Torres had a relatively uncomplicated course, and three months after his transplant, his bone marrow had no signs of leukemia. "After that, he was pretty much back to where he was before he was diagnosed, not 100%, but probably a 90%," said Dr. Hagen. Torres has been inspired to pursue a new career as an Emergency Medical Technician. "I’m in a constant state of appreciation for everybody and Loyola and especially everybody who's digging deeper for information to help others," says Torres. "Because at the end of the day, you know, it takes one to help another."

Jesus also appreciates the parent who donated their baby's umbilical cord blood to a public cord blood bank. Dr Hagen advises parents, “if you are at a hospital that allows cord blood donation, I would highly encourage it because that donation could potentially save someone’s life."

For more information on the clinical trial and Jesus's recovery, check out this video: Clinical Trial Saves Leukemia Patient - YouTube

Additional b-roll is available at: https://trinityhealth.canto.com/b/VQGPD

To learn more about Loyola Medicine clinical trials click here: Research & Clinical Trials | Loyola Medicine

