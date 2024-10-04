Newswise — The University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business has named UMD alumna Kim Rice DeGross, Esq., as Assistant Dean of the Office of Career Services (OCS).

“I am very excited to welcome Kim back to College Park as our new Assistant Dean in OCS. Kim brings her enormous business and leadership network to Smith, helping us engage with corporations and build relationships that provide a robust pipeline of jobs, internships and experiential learning opportunities for our students and research engagement for our faculty,” said Dean Prabhudev Konana.

“OCS has an incredibly talented and mission-driven team who are committed to our clients—the students. I am excited to get started,” said DeGross.

The Smith School’s Office of Career Services serves as a catalyst for students as they enter the world of business. The OCS team, which includes academic advisors and career coaches, works with Smith students to provide networking opportunities and guidance on career preparation strategies. OCS also works closely with Smith alumni volunteers who help to prepare students for interviews and internships, and conduct resume reviews.

In her role, DeGross has been charged with building the school’s pipeline of long-term employer collaborations and partnerships. These connections play an important role in helping students land internships, secure job offers, and kickstart their careers. Her own career journey traced a unique path.

DeGross started out as a lawyer and litigator, including a stint as an assistant attorney general for the Maryland State Police, before transitioning to the corporate world. There she found herself moving from managing law firm accounts to leading and growing global sales teams. Her work with Fortune 100 companies, the federal and state governments, and C-suite executives across a variety of industries will inform her work in creating outreach strategies that benefit a wide variety of student career outcomes.

As a UMD student, DeGross received what was then called the Benjamin Banneker Scholar full scholarship, was part of the honors program and was recognized as a top-ten freshman. She was also the first woman elected as president of the Student Government Association. She’s continued to be involved as an alum.

“I have long said that Harriet Tubman is not famous because she escaped; she is famous because she went back and got other people,” DeGross said. “In this new role at the Smith School, I will have the chance to pay it forward by helping the students launch their careers at global corporations, government agencies, midsize businesses and start-ups. Creating and expanding relationships with long-term agreements that establish a pipeline of top talent will be mutually beneficial and rewarding for all of us.”

DeGross has a B.A. from the University of Maryland and a J.D. from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.