Experts at the University of Maryland will discuss climate change regulation and its financial risk-management implications, in a free webinar at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 12, 2021, hosted by the Center for Financial Policy (CFP) at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business.

The event is titled “Cracking the Code on Climate Change Economic Scenarios: Issues in Translating Physical to Financial Risks.”

The speakers:

Leon Clarke, Research Professor in Maryland’s School of Public Policy and Research Director for the school’s Center for Global Sustainability (CGS)

Clifford Rossi, Professor-of-the-Practice in finance at Maryland Smith

Russell Wermers (Moderator), CFP director and Dean’s Chair in Finance at Maryland Smith

The panel will discuss how forward-leaning companies are readying for climate change financial disclosures as well as the prospect for regulatory climate change scenario analysis. The group will further describe the current landscape for climate change scenario analysis, implementation challenges and implications for the financial services industry and risk managers.

Co-sponsors are Maryland’s CGS and SEBA International. Get more information and register via https://go.umd.edu/S6h.