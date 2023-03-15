Clinical Professor of Finance and stock market expert David Kass at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business can discuss the implications of new stock market turmoil, as investors’ fears over the health of the banking industry.

Kass has served as an economist in senior positions with the Federal Trade Commission, General Accounting Office, Department of Defense, and the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

He also is active on Twitter (@DrDavidKass) and blogs about Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway and the stock market.