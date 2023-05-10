Newswise — Applications are open for the new Doctor of Business Administration Program at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business.

The program is designed for working professionals to elevate their careers as leaders in business organizations and government agencies that utilize cutting-edge technologies and business analytics to drive growth and innovation.

The practitioner-oriented curriculum covers business strategies, research methodologies, analytics, legal and ethical issues in digital economy, and big data management – all within a 3-year program designed with flexibility.

“Emerging and rapidly advancing technologies along with the proliferation of data has redefined how leaders approach and solve operational problems,” says Assistant Dean of Doctoral Programs and Dean’s Professor of Accounting for the Smith School Rebecca Hann. “Senior executives and researchers increasingly are challenged to expand their expertise and skill sets to keep current with a rapidly changing business landscape.”

The 54-credit-program’s areas of specialization are Information Systems and Marketing.

The information systems track will engage students with state-of-the-art research tools and techniques in AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics and causal Inference from large-scale data – all toward developing:

A deep understanding of digital business models, digital platforms and emerging technologies and their implications for business strategy and policy;

A solid foundation in behavioral and economic theories for nuanced insights into the role, impact, and potential of digital technologies; and

Rigorous research skills and advanced critical reasoning applied to real-world decision making in business and government.

The marketing track curriculum covers topics including marketing analytics, digital-marketing, e-commerce and retail management, social media strategies, customer relationship management, brand and product management, advertising and marketing communications, new product development and innovations. Students will develop skill sets and comprehensive knowledge in:

Social media and web analytics, market segmentation, marketing mix models, personalization and recommendations, and attribution modeling;

Using behavioral theories to understand users’ as well as customers’ motivation, attitudes and behaviors and make behavioral predictions; and

Understanding of foundational theory and practical application of marketing behavioral and quantitative topics.

Smith’s DBA program further accommodates working professionals with flexible course offerings during weekday evenings and weekends.

For more information go to Smith’s Doctor of Business Administration homepage.