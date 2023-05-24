Newswise — The University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business has named Michael Hoffmeyer as Managing Director of its Dingman Center for Entrepreneurship.

He joins a center integral to a UMD Top 10 ranking for eight straight years for undergraduate entrepreneurship studies and that facilitates the first-of-its-kind and largest university-run angel investor network – Dingman Center Angels.

Hoffmeyer arrives from directing the University of Memphis’ Crews Center for Entrepreneurship since its 2013 opening and with expertise in entrepreneurship, tech and e-commerce. He has served as a founder, board member, and-or C-suite executive in six payments-related startups since 1997.

“The Dingman Center is pushing forth an ambitious strategic vision to create opportunities for UMD students, alumni and community by enhancing entrepreneurship opportunity that is inclusive and contributing broadly to the local, regional, and national entrepreneurship ecosystem. Michael comes perfectly equipped to enact this vision.” says Smith School Dean Prabhudev Konana. “The center is critical to the Smith School’s focus on addressing grand challenges through entrepreneurship across campus.”

In addition to its pioneering angel investment group, the Dingman Center organized the first national meeting of leading entrepreneurship centers, leading to the 200-plus-member Global Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centers. And, in its 37th year, the center’s year-round programming staples include Pitch Dingman, which engages students in a Shark Tank-style competition, and the eight-week Terp Startup Accelerator summer program.

“Michael comes at a time of great opportunity for the Dingman Center and the Smith School is very lucky to welcome him,” says Dingman Center Academic Director Brent Goldfarb. “Mike’s background and commitment to the Dingman mission is precisely what is needed to move UMD from Top 10 to Top 5.”

Read more at the Dingman Center for Entrepreneurship homepage.