Newswise — The University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business has established a new Military Veteran Fellows & Scholars Program for full-time MBA candidates. Applications are open for both components of the initiative:

Veteran Leadership Fellows: Selectees, from applicants with VA education benefits, will be afforded graduate stipends for living expenses beyond tuition, special opportunities to hone civilian leadership skills with Maryland’s service-connected partners, and consideration for special admissions awards.

Military Leadership Scholars: Selectees, from active-duty military and veteran applicants without VA education benefits, may earn tuition awards up to 100 percent in recognition of their unique leadership qualities.

“At Maryland Smith, we see military and veteran professionals as more than just business students,” says Director of Federal and Veteran Affairs Frank Goertner at Maryland Smith. “They are strategic assets for our school, our communities, and our united economy. That’s why we lead the Initiative for Veteran Lifelong Leadership and continue to expand our investment in this diverse inspiring cadre of learners.”

Those applying by November 1, 2022, will become eligible for a special invitation to watch the Nov. 19 Maryland-Ohio State football game from the Smith School VIP Suite with other “Smith vet lifelong leaders.”

To apply and for more information, go to Smith’s Full-Time MBA Program homepage and scroll down.