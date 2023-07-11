CLIMATE SCIENCE

Climate, weather, heat, rainfall, drought, flooding, anthropogenic warming —

Amy Clement, professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science. She is available to discuss the physical aspects of climate, Atlantic climate variability and predictability, including sea level rise and changes in extreme heat and rainfall.

Ben Kirtman, professor of atmospheric sciences and William R Middelthon III Endowed Chair of Earth Sciences, uses atmosphere-ocean general circulation models to study the predictability and variability of the Earth’s climate system. He is available to discuss El Niño/Southern Oscillation, sea surface temperature, climate prediction, and the formation, tracks, intensification, storm surge, and climate impacts of hurricanes. Kirtman also serves as director of the University of Miami, NOAA Cooperative Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Studies.

Climate, extreme rainfall, greenhouse gases —

Brian Soden, professor of atmospheric sciences, specializes in the use of satellite observations to test and improve computer simulations of Earth's climate. He is available to discuss the response of extreme weather events to global warming.

Ocean heat content, hurricanes, meteorology, and physical oceanography —

Nick Shay, professor of ocean sciences, studies air-sea interactions and coastal ocean processes for both weak and strong winds such as tropical cyclones (e.g., hurricanes).

Heat impacts (ocean temperature) to the marine ecosystem –

Andrew Baker is a professor of marine biology and ecology whose research focuses on coral reefs and climate change. He directs the Coral Reef Futures Lab, focusing on the development and testing of methods to increase coral reef resilience.

Martin Grosell, professor and chair of the Department of Marine Biology and Ecology.

Claire Paris, professor of ocean sciences, is a biological oceanographer.

Liv Williamson, assistant scientist, marine biology and ecology, conducts research in the Baker Coral Reef Futures Lab.

Saharan Air Layer (also known as Saharan dust) —

Jason Dunion is a senior scientist at the University of Miami/NOAA Cooperative Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Studies. He specializes in satellite remote sensing of hurricanes and has led the development of several new satellite products for monitoring Saharan dust storms.

Cassandra Gaston, an associate professor in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences, is an expert in atmospheric chemistry. She is available to discuss the impacts of the Saharan Air Layer (Saharan dust) on climate and air quality.

Paquita Zuidema, professor and chair of the Department of Atmospheric Sciences. Her research focuses on the relationship of warm, shallow clouds to the large-scale environment, with an emphasis on the connection to radiation. She is available to discuss clouds and the impacts of the Saharan Air Layer on climate and air quality.

Extreme events and climate change impacts to society —

Robin Bachin is the Charlton W. Tebeau Associate Professor of History and founding director of the Office of Civic and Community Engagement at the University of Miami. Bachin is project director for the Miami Housing Solutions Lab, a suite of free, interactive online tools that uses innovative mapping technology to visualize the landscape of affordable housing and climate change impacts like sea level rise and extreme heat in Miami.

Katharine Mach, professor and chair of the Department of Environmental Science and Policy. Her research assesses climate change risks and response options to address increased flooding, extreme heat, wildfire, and other hazards. Mach is a chapter lead for the U.S. Fifth National Climate Assessment and was a lead author for the IPCC Sixth Assessment Report. She also directs the Climate Risks and Preparedness group, working with Ph.D. students to understand the complex risks of climate change for people and nature.

Nkosi Muse, Ph.D. student,has a meteorology background and uses social media to educate the community about the weather and climate. He is also on the City of Miami Climate Resilience Committee and working on understanding the urban heat island effect locally.

Lynée Turek-Hankins, Ph.D. student, has a building and engineering background and has focused her research on the intersection of energy, housing, and heat. She can speak to energy burden, housing issues, and infrastructure solutions that can alleviate heat impacts indoors especially.

Mayra Cruz, Ph.D. student, has a public health background and is focused on the impacts of heat on human health and well-being especially among vulnerable groups (e.g., low-middle income and those with chronic health conditions) and works with the Miami Climate Alliance to advocate for solutions locally for heat.

KINESIOLOGY AND SPORTS MEDICINE

Stephen Henry is an assistant professor of medicine in the Department of Orthopaedics at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. A double board-certified family medicine and sports medicine physician at the University of Miami Sports Medicine Institute, Henry specializes in providing care for athletes and sports teams.

Kristopher Paultre is a board-certified family medicine physician with sports medicine fellowship training at the University of Miami Sports Medicine Institute. With dual appointments as an assistant professor of orthopaedics and family medicine, Paultre specializes in providing sports medicine primary care to athletes of all levels.

Arlette Perry, professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Sciences at the School of Education and Human Development, is also the director of the Laboratory of Clinical and Applied Physiology. Perry is available to discuss clinical exercise physiology, sports medicine, and cardiovascular physiology.

GLOBAL PUBLIC HEALTH AND VECTOR-BORNE ILLNESS

John Beier, professor and director of the Division of Environment and Public Health in the Department of Public Health Sciences, is an expert in vector biology and control. Vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, chikungunya, and West Nile virus are an especially acute problem as temperatures rise and rainfall patterns change, allowing mosquitoes to remain active for longer seasons and in wider areas.

Naresh Kumar, professor in the Department of Department of Public Health Sciences at the Miller School of Medicine, is available to discuss societal and public health impacts of extreme heat and climate change.

Imelda Moise, associate professor and director of Global Health Studies in the College of Arts and Sciences, is a health geographer whose research focuses on families and communities at risk.

Shouraseni Sen Roy, professor in the College of Arts and Sciences, studies human patterns related to climate across various regions, including the Indian subcontinent, South Africa, China, and the United States.

Justin Stoler is an associate professor in the Department of Geography and Sustainable Development whose research focues on urban health disparities. With affiliations in the Department of Public Health Sciences and the Abess Center for Ecosystem Science and Policy, Stoler’s field work explores the links between neighborhood structure, geodemographics, the environment, communicable diseases, and water insecurity.

Harold Wanless, professor of geological sciences, has studied the dynamics and evolution of tropical shallow marine and coastal environments of South Florida and the Bahamas for decades. He is available to discuss the future of South Florida’s coastal environments and future rates of sea level rise.