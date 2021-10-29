Sarah Jaquette Ray, professor of Environmental Studies at Humboldt State University in Northern California, United States, is available to comment on specific issues related to topics being presented at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), specifically youth activists who are hungry to address global warming. Her expertise includes climate anxiety, youth activism, and climate justice.

Accomplishments: Drawing on a decade of experience leading and teaching in college environmental studies programs, her recent book, A Field Guide to Climate Anxiety: How to Keep Your Cool on a Warming Planet, is an “existential tool kit” for the climate generation of late millennials and iGen, or Generation Z.

Interviews and Op-Eds: Ray’s book and expertise on climate anxiety has been tapped by NPR, the New Yorker, BBC, CNBC and other major outlets. Her op-eds have appeared in the Los Angeles Times and Scientific American.